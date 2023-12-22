Coffee export to Russia most welcome

A local publication recently came up with the news that Uganda’s coffee is making progress in the Russian market. It quoted Uganda’s ambassador to Moscow, Moses Kizige, as saying, “Our biggest export here right now is coffee and they know our coffee is the best in the world. We still face competition from other coffee-producing countries such as Brazil, Costa Rica and Ethiopia. Our coffee on the Russian market is now at 5 percent and is mainly used to support the changing of the aroma of all the other coffee. So we are negotiating for better deals and we have told them what we can offer.”

The publication further reported that some Ugandan traders had opened up coffee shops in Moscow and St Petersburg. Such news is certainly of great interest to every coffee farmer and all stakeholders. To say that our coffee is mainly used to improve the aroma of all other coffee is to suggest that it is extremely good.

All coffee farmers must wake up to the reality that they are producing the most traded agricultural commodity in the world, reported to be worth $460b annually.

Reaping the benefits

It is also very important that as producers of the crop to think about why the entire continent of Africa reportedly gets only $2.5b annually. Uganda is known to be the international home of Robusta coffee. Why then are we not among the biggest beneficiaries of a business whose trading commodity originated here? The trade is dominated by non-coffee-producing countries much to the disadvantage of the poor, struggling, coffee farming countries of Africa.

Increased production and higher quality of coffee will be among the easiest ways to attract a bigger market for the crop. When a big economy like Russia discovers the unique aroma of Ugandan coffee we have every reason to expect increased demand for the crop and therefore higher prices paid to the farmers. This must be the main reason farmers should participate in increased coffee production efforts. They must pay more attention to what type of coffee seedlings they plant.

Taking interest

Today we have well recommended coffee nurseries where farmers can purchase quality coffee seedlings. Many farmers are now forming cooperative societies to support each other in production efforts. The government and traditional leaders like Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II are asking more people to take interest in coffee farming and prices are rising.