Coffee farmers pick value addition lessons 

The new changes in the way the coffee crop is purchased from the farmers and exported overseas is bound to make big improvements in its quality and the profits made by the producers and other stakeholders in the coffee value chain.

Farmers’ activities can now be monitored digitally by the coffee buying companies and organisations with the use of Global Positioning System (GPS). The trend now is to persuade all coffee farmers to become members of cooperative societies or farmers’ groups.

This comes with lots of advantages which include easier access to credit, and inputs, registration and certification, training in agronomical practices, increased coffee production, better quality, and bigger profits.

A large number of farmers get united in an organisation and are trained to produce a crop almost exactly the way the consumers of the crop would want it produced. When the desired production standards are met, the buyers get what they desire and it is easier for them to pay good prices for the crop.

This year’s International Coffee Day celebrations took place last week on Thursday at Nyabirongo, Kisinga Town Council, in Kasese District under the theme: “Celebrating Arabica coffee from the foothills of Mt Rwenzori.”

Nyabirongo is the headquarters of Agri-Evolve, a company that buys Arabica coffee from 20,000 farmers in the entire Kasese Sub-region.

Poor quality

In his speech during the celebrations, the Director of Agri-Evolve, Jonny Roland, pointed out that much as Ugandan coffee is widely appreciated across the world, its quality still falls below its potential. He said good quality is directly linked to good prices. Agri-Evolve does not only buy coffee; it is also involved in many other activities aimed at increasing coffee volumes, poverty alleviation, and environment conservation.

Farmers digitised

Francis Kule, field coordinator, Agri-Evolve says about 16,000 coffee farmers in the sub-region have been digitised.

“This means we have them in our digital monitoring system and we can follow what they are doing on their farms. We have provided them with tree seedlings to plant and we want them to take good care of the trees as a measure of climate change mitigation.

We provide them with good quality coffee seedlings prepared in our approved coffee nurseries. Periodically we go out and meet them in their groups and teach them good agronomic practices, including soil conservation. We discourage farming in wetlands as another way to protect the environment and to mitigate climate change. We teach them bee keeping as well because bees are great agents of pollination. We buy honey too, process it and market it. We also give them organic fertilisers at subsidised prices,” says Kule.

Why digitisation

Kule says the company is promoting digitisation of all marketing processes. It avoids as much as possible paying cash to farmers. The coffee is often purchased from the farm as soon as it is picked and the farmer is paid the money digitally on his or her phone complete with a receipt.

For many others the money is deposited on their bank accounts and they receive immediate notification of the transaction from the bank. Since much of the buying by the company is done right on the farm, there is no possibility of buying unripe coffee.

Digitised farmers are paid a little higher price which attracts more farmers to join the Agri-Evolve network of farmers.

Dr Chrispus Kiyonga (left) chats with Jonny Rowland (right) at the celebrations to mark International Coffee Day.

Farmer’s experience

Justine Muhindo one of the digitalised farmers under Agri-Evolve said she and her husband had only one piece of land before registering with Agri-Evolve.

The couple has now bought two more pieces of land where she is growing coffee and the family is now working on construction of a modern brick house. “Apart from that we have been taught better farming methods, and we can easily pay our children’s school dues,” she revealed.

Farmers get loans

Kule said Agri-Evolve also assists farmers to access Emata loans and inputs which they pay later when they sell the coffee. “Farmers often have urgent cash problems before the coffee is ready for harvesting. This sometimes forces them to harvest unripe coffee or to accept high interest loans from unscrupulous middlemen, which reduces their profits. Emata loans are farmer specific and the interest charged is quite low.”

Marem Hald Bjorgum from Emata later confirmed this when she said nearly all their loans are paid on time. She said there is very little likelihood of the loans not getting paid because the people who get the loans are recommended by their cooperative societies as very reliable farmers. “The loans are almost immediate and the process is quite simple for the farmer,” she said.

Fred Bwino, State Minister of Agriculture, was the chief guest. Different coffee farmers and processors put up stalls at which they demonstrated the various products of their farms and it was a big occasion for the coffee stakeholders to exchange knowledge, compare notes, and know about one another. All goers to the celebrations got a free cup of coffee, from Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA). All guests were also served with a sumptuous lunch.

Some of the bags of coffee ready for export at Agri-Evolve Coffee Processing Factory.

Awards

There was perhaps no better place to hold the International Coffee Day event than at the premises of Agri-Evolve head office where Mr Rowland, was granted an award by UCDA for Special Contribution to the hosting of International Coffee Day activities.

Chrispus Kiyonga, former minister and NRM chairman of Kasese District, who also won a UCDA award as an outstanding coffee farmer, highlighted the importance of soil conservation in the mountainous Kasese Sub-region. He decried the absence of soil erosion barriers across the slopes on which the farmers grow coffee. He also pointed out the mistake made by the government which he said gave out the wrong Arabica coffee seedling varieties to farmers to plant.

“This is a mistake that ought to be corrected and the farmers must be given the right coffee varieties,” he said. He also appealed for more usage of fertilizers to increase coffee production. He further discouraged the continued importation of simple wet coffee processing machines for domestic value addition by farmers which he said can be fabricated in Kampala and other places.

Appeal for roads

Ham Natuhwera, the Kasese District vice- chairman, appealed for increased road network maintenance to ease transport.

He said during the rainy seasons many bridges in the district collapse, making it hard for farmers to transport inputs to their gardens and to take their farm products to the market.

“When the roads are bad even agricultural extension workers cannot gain access to the farmers,” he said.

“We must also thank Agri-Evolve for promoting the provision of clean water to the local community and other services as a corporate social responsibility. We have to further appreciate the company for providing agricultural training to the farmers and giving employment to some two hundred people, almost half of whom on permanent terms.”

Fred Bwino, the chief guest, told the large gathering that coffee is not just a cash crop that earns Uganda about $900m (Shs3.3trillion) annually, but it is also a major connection between Uganda and Europe. He said every effort is being made to increase its production from the current annual 9 million 60 kilogramme bags to 20 million 60 kilogramme bags by 2030. He said there is a very big demand for the crop.