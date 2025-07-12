Coffee farming is not for faint hearts

Due to the recent decline in coffee prices, some people are already contemplating a slowdown in growing the crop. Last year and in the earlier months of this year, coffee prices hit a record high and there was been a marked excitement among many farmers to increase production.

However, in the past two or so months, there has been a rather steep decline in the prices and the weak-hearted are already thinking about redirecting their efforts to other crops.

We have to note that coffee prices have actually been rising steadily in the last seven or so years and smart farmers have been investing more in coffee production, which explains the steady rise in the country’s coffee exports from the average annual production of about three million bags some 10 years ago to the present 7.43 million bags in the Financial Year 2024-2025 that has earned Uganda $2.O9 billion, according to Joseph Nkandu, the Executive Director of National Union of Coffee Agribusinesses and Farm Enterprises (NUCAFE).

Coffee prices are not always stable because coffee is a tree whose life heavily depends on water. When the water or the rain is in short supply, the tree’s yield reduces. This is the case in all coffee producing countries across the globe. Climate change has also come along with new pests and diseases that negatively impact coffee production, resulting in supply issues of the crop against an increasing global demand for the crop.

The recent surge in prices was mainly based on climatic problems that reduced production in big producers such as Brazil and Vietnam. This year, the climate has not been so cruel and those countries have had better harvests.

However, it is wrong to speculate that climatic conditions anywhere will be favourable all the time. Moreover, there is a constant and growing international demand for coffee, which has raised the coffee cup price in Europe and elsewhere in the industrialised countries. Even here in Uganda, coffee consumption is growing. Nkandu has told Seeds of Gold that while 10 years ago there was only one coffee shop in Kampala, today, there are 500 of them.

The smartest thing for farmers to do now is to invest more in coffee production because demand for the commodity is ever growing. Sometimes its prices drop but clearly, coffee remains the most important internationally traded crop.

