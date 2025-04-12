Coffee prices further rise

Coffee prices worldwide have hit a 50-year high. Rite now in Uganda which is Africa’s biggest coffee exporter, a kilogramme of FAQ (kase) costs about Shs15,000. “According to independent research conducted in several countries, the price of coffee beans has spiked 80 percent year-on-year in developed countries” reads an article authored by Eugine Goddard and published in the Freight News Features on January 28, 2025.

It is quite clear now that a lot of people in Uganda are taking up coffee growing after seeing the huge profits that coffee farmers enjoyed last year. The reality, however, is that people should go into coffee farming very much aware that this extremely valuable crop has been hit by big production challenges.

The long drought we have just gone through should be an eye opener. In regions such as Masaka many farmers watched in disappointment as their young coffee trees dried up under the scorching sun, destroying all the cherries.

Other more determined farmers paid heavily for truckloads of water every week to irrigate their gardens. Some of their natural water sources nearby such as swamps dried up and the trucks had to be driven to far off, bigger, water reservoirs.

Such costs actually reduced their expected profits. Given that in the current circumstances it is not possible to predict weather patterns we could face more droughts. Farmers are now preparing to drill underground water for irrigation while others are buying water pumps and pipes to drive water from swamps to the farms.

New coffee pests and diseases have arrived with climate change. They include coffee twig borer and coffee wilt disease, among others. This means that now farmers must have budgets for frequent visits to shops to buy pesticides, spray pumps, and traps in the struggle to protect the crop.

The high prices have come with difficulties like climate change, rising production costs, and unpredictable weather, leaving many farmers worldwide struggling to make profit. This has resulted in higher prices for the coffee beverage at the restaurants in all the consumer industrialised countries. Peter S Goodman reporting for the New York Times has said, “Coffee growers in Honduras and beyond are grappling with soaring production costs, extreme weather, and labour shortages, despite record high prices. Climate change is disrupting the global coffee supply, with droughts, erratic rainfall, and plant diseases threatening long-term production.”

