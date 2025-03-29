Collection and storage of rain water by farmers

Water is perhaps the most important resource in farming. Life as we know it is impossible without water. Livestock keeping cannot be done successfully without water and all plant growth largely depends on water. Farmers should take interest in the amount of rainfall and how it is distributed in the locations where their farming activities take place.

Rainfall apart, there ought to be a nearby source of water to rely on in case the rains fail. It is the reason most people would want to locate their farms near a swamp, a river, a stream, or a lake. Water may also be obtained from underground sources such as shallow wells, springs, and deep boreholes. Another way to get water for those that live near swamps is to dig wells from which water can be pumped further up on the farm.

However not every farmer has the chance to live near a natural source of water and it may become necessary to harvest and store rainwater. Rain is nature’s free gift to mankind. All the rainwater that falls on your farm is your water and you have the right to keep and store all of it for your own use. But unfortunately more than half of the rainwater flows into the swamps.

Some people keep some of the rainwater retained in their fields by digging trenches and small holes all over the gardens. It is worth the trouble and money to construct large tanks to keep rainwater from the roof of the buildings.

Some people trap the ground surface runoff in the compound and other areas of the farm and direct it into large ground tanks. Big holes as big as twenty cubic metres each may be dug and fitted with plastic or polythene sheets to reduce seepage. The stored water may be used during the dry season.

In the long drought that we have just gone through, some coffee farmers paid as much as four hundred thousand shillings for a seven-ton-truck of water to irrigate their gardens. This was enough water to irrigate about one acre for just a week.

The farmers would still have to buy more water every week and if their farms were several acres wide they would end up paying really heavily to protect their crop from destruction, which makes it worthwhile to invest in rainwater storage.



