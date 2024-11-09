Common mistakes in commercial goat farming

Educate yourself before bringing goats home. This is a big responsibility and you can’t just keep them out and expect them to perform well. At the very least, read a few articles about raising goats before they are brought to the farm.

Goats are versatile little creatures that allow you to produce your meat, milk, or fibre on your farm. Goats are being raised commercially in almost every corner of the globe. In addition, commercial goat farming is slowly gaining popularity around the world.

Commercial goat farming has the potential to play an important role in meeting the growing demand for food. When it comes to goat farming, in particular, the farmer needs to understand every detail to continue the correct farming techniques.

It is necessary to get better and bigger yields could be achieved. For best results, you need to be aware of common mistakes in goat farming that can get you at the back end.

So, what exactly do you need to understand before you own a goat, and what are some common mistakes you can avoid? Here are some common goat owners’ mistakes and how to prevent and correct them if they occur.

Buying unhealthy goats

Many people are tempted to buy goats at an auction where they can get a “good deal”. While some of these animals may be a good deal, you can’t tell by looking at them if they have a serious health problem.

Many owners of large herds take their goats to auction to get them out of the herd because they have an illness or they do not meet the needs of their herd.

Be ready when you buy from a breeder, be sure to look closely at the goats and ask about the health of the goats, the health of the herd, and whether they have been tested for certain diseases. Get a contract so that if you later find out that the goat has a pre-existing health problem, you have legal recourse.

Lack of proper training

Educate yourself before bringing goats home. This is a big responsibility and you can’t just keep them out and expect them to perform well.

At the very least, read a few articles about raising goats before they are brought farm. Even better, read a few books, watch some videos, and talk to a goat farmer. Goats need time, care, money, and knowledge to thrive – so get an education before diving into it.

Getting too many goats too fast

Most people decide to go for goats and then go out and buy goats from different farms which are known for their quality.

What they fail to consider is that the number of goats cannot be doubled just in the first kidding season. If the goats are fertile, they can be three or four times and these new little goats will grow.

DResulting in narrower quarters, more chances of getting sick from the crowd, and more money out of your pockets for food and supplies.

Start slowly and do not get the maximum number of goats that your farm can handle right now. And then think about what you are doing when you start raising your goats. They grow fast.

Insufficient knowledge

There is also a lack of expertise in running the goat farming business efficiently. There are many agricultural extension offices, universities, and research institutes to choose from. However, the majority of individuals do not benefit from government programmes.

After making a decision, some beginners immediately start raising goats. This is not a good idea, and newcomers with less experience raising goats will face higher costs and higher fatality rates. And they usually make less money or lose money.

Right breed

The majority of goat farmers, especially those who are just starting, make mistakes when choosing the right breed for their business. Then, they do not produce well. Then they get out of business.

Numerous breeds are available

Some breeds of goats are popular for meat production, while others are suitable for milk production, and yet others are suitable for both meat and milk production. If you want to produce both meat and milk then choosing a dual-purpose goat breed is a great idea.

Ignoring mineral needs

Another problem that many first-time goat owners face is ignoring the mineral needs of their animals. Mineral requirements depend on what part of the country you live in, but in general, you can buy a goat’s mineral supplement at your local feed store that will do the job. Do not use mineral supplements for other animals like sheep. It may be deficient in certain minerals, such as copper, which can cause various health problems in your goats.

Research your market

Find out what kind of goats are in demand in your area, then breed for this market. Then take a long look at yourself and your desired operation. Applying the wrong techniques to your herd will cause serious health problems for your goats, your bank balance, and your sanity.

Inadequate feeding

Goats need less food because they are small animals. There are many breeds of goats that can thrive even on low-quality food. Goats eat all kinds of green fodder such as green grass, legumes, tree leaves.

Goats make effective use of dry fodder such as hay, straw, rogues, and two crop products. Conserved fodder such as silage and hay would be the best fodder for goats.

Goats can be fed an amount of about 50 grams to 300 grams. Concentrated feeding will be a predispose to conditions such as lactic acidosis and enterotoxaemia disease.

Eating a mineral mixture will improve health and feeding urea- molasses blocks will increase salivation and digestion of fibers.

Wrong breeding technique

Do not make large frame males smaller framed females. Remember that, don’t breed does too young or too soon after kidding. Learn from the mistakes of livestock keepers and apply this information to your breeding programme.

Inadequate water

Goats need especially freshwater. Goats are very active, and therefore, their water should be fresh (or at least daily) at all times to ensure that they drink what they need.

Use water that is easy to dump and refill. When it’s hot, find that offering fresh cold water encourages goats to drink more often. This prevents dehydration from happening on really hot days.

Inadequate fencing

You will need to build a high fence ideally one that is at least 4 feet tall. This will prevent your goats from jumping on it and will also prevent predators from entering. No matter where you live, goats need some kind of shelter.

They need a place to get out of the elements like rain, snow, wind, even the sun. An area of refuge for cooling or drying. If you live in hot climates, thin will suffice, whereas in cold climates you will need a barn or shed.

Starting

