Consumer protection: Things to note

It’s no secret that food plays a big part in the climate crisis. Globally, food and farming contribute around a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture.

And with the world’s population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, issues around food security and environmental impact are only likely to escalate.

While there is no single solution – the funding and scaling of sustainable farming methods is widely seen as a crucial way to accelerate the transition to net-zero, nature-positive transitions in food systems, while also ensuring the livelihoods of those farmers and communities most vulnerable to climate change.

Negotiations at COP28 have risen to the challenge, with governments, private businesses and non-profits all delivering an array of commitments, investments and launches aimed at transitioning farming and food production to a more sustainable future.

Greener practices

Among significant announcements on food, the World Economic Forum launched the First Movers Coalition for Food.

This coalition aims to help increase market demand for agricultural products that are sustainable and low-emission.

The initiative will use combined procurement power to accelerate the adoption of sustainable farming practices and innovation in the food sector – with an estimated value of $10 billion to $20 billion by 2030 – enabling a shift toward eco-friendly production.

Regenerative agriculture

Part of the COP28 Action Agenda on Regenerative Landscapes, investments to date have reached $2 billion with a further $2.2 billion committed – and businesses have agreed to report and monitor the impact of their regenerative projects, from greenhouse gas emissions to farmer livelihoods.

Called the Dairy Methane Action Alliance, dairy giants have agreed to disclose the methane emissions associated with dairy supply chains.

Methane is a big deal. In fact, methane pollution from all sources in 2023 will cause more warming in the decade ahead than all the carbon dioxide from fossil fuels burned this year. That’s why cutting methane emissions is the fastest way to fight climate change.

Tackling livestock methane is a priority in curbing global warming, given it is nearly 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Scaling resistance

During the opening days of the climate conference, a new declaration endorsed by 134 world leaders representing more than 5.7 billion people and nearly 500 million farmers pledged to scale adaptation and resilience efforts for farmers.

With the COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action, leaders have mobilised more than $2.5 billion to accelerate innovation and finance agriculture-based climate solutions.

This new funding is expected to boost the many initiatives that are already happening in countries across Africa and Southeast Asia, especially, where small family farms are critical for food and jobs – considerably reducing their vulnerability when it comes to food.

Invest in food security

Prominent philanthropist Bill Gates called on global leaders to elevate agriculture as a focus of global climate finance initiatives and support the global agriculture research network, CGIAR.

He announced a partnership with the UAE Government to commit to a fund totalling $200m to go toward agriculture-related research.

The fund is designed to accelerate the development of innovations to help smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia build resilience and adapt to climate change.

Standards

Setting standards for toxicological and microbiological hazards, along with maintaining nutritional levels, is crucial for processed foods.