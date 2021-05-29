Controlling pests to limit economic injury on the farm

It is important for farmers to note that some pests can be prevented by simply using resistant plants, planting early, rotating crops, and using barriers against climbing pests.

Following on from the previous article, in which we elaborated the importance of undertaking a plant distribution audit right after germination, this week, we share an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach.

IPM approach

The IPM approach is undertaken so as to reduce over dependence on pesticides and herbicides as the only means of fighting pests, diseases and weeds on your farm. Plant agronomists advise that you adopt an integrated scientific method so that an environmentally friendly eco-system is maintained.

This approach combines a variety of techniques and can be implemented successfully by studying the lifecycles and how the pests, diseases and weeds interact with the environment. The overall objective of this is to suppress the pest population below an economic injury level. We will expound on this as you read on.

Tools

The tools for IPM include the cultural, biological and chemical controls. Cultural control includes altering the possible surroundings as well as prevention of the pest problem. Biological ones entail disrupting the insect behaviour, growing pest resistant plants and introduction of insects or organisms to the farmland. The final one is the chemical control which involves spraying.

Follow these steps

The best way to determine what approach to use is by ensuring that you follow these simple steps; monitor the farm to determine the agent of the pests and their population; evaluate the results of the monitoring and then manage based on the results.

It is important to note that some pests can be prevented by simply using resistant plants, planting early, rotating crops, and using barriers against climbing pests. A careful selection of preventive and curative treatment will reduce reliance on any one tactic and increases the likelihood of success.

Let us take the example of soy beans. To get a better understanding of the approach to be used in managing the pests or diseases, it is essential that you take samples from at least 10 different points of the farm depending on the size of the farm.

A quick way to do this is by pacing an area of say five metres or steps per square and in each corner, search for an indication of the pests within the four corners.

To determine the number of pests that can cause economic injury to crops; for the looper larva, it is 10 looper larvae in one linear metre (one metre measured in a straight line). For the helicoverpa, it is one in 10 plants while for the Stingbug, just one insect in one linear metre can cause economic injury. When this is observed in the field, a decision has to be made immediately on how to control them.



Key decisions

• Identify pests during the crop growing season.

• The stage of the plant is important too. This ensures that you take the right decision in regard to the pesticide formulation, whether to spray or not. This also takes into consideration not harming useful insects such as pollinators such as bees.

• Read application instructions so that you are aware of the mode of action so as to reduce damage to the crop or the useful insects.

• Record the type and number of times of chemicals applied on a particular crop. This will ensure that the same mode of action should not be used repeatedly as this causes pesticide resistance.

It should be noted that a good IPM is reliant on a regular scouting report so as to take decisions in a timely and accurate manner.

We also encourage farmers to endeavor to get quality seeds. Smallholder producers often face challenges accessing quality seeds and tend to opt for lower quality (and relatively cheaper) seeds which fail to germinate and are easily affected by pests and diseases.

