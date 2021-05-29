Coriander will spice your income

By Shabibah Nakirigya More by this Author

Coriander also known as dhania is a biennial plant that is farmed as an annual plant. Grown for its stalks, leaves, and seeds, the demand for coriander in Uganda is increasing as more people become health conscious. It is rich in folic acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin K, Vitamin C, and Potassium. As a versatile plant, coriander can be grown in farms, home gardens, and even in containers.

Health benefits

Coriander is a sweet mild-green vegetable packed with nutrients and flavour especially when you cook it in soups. It is packed with Vitamins K and A and also contains traces of minerals such as calcium manganese and phosphorus. Being a vegetable, it also contains fibre which is essential in preventing constipation to avoid the horrific toilet dances we have all battled with at some point.

Varieties

There are three major types of coriander. These varieties are differentiated based on the part intended to be utilised for use. In the broad category, there are two varieties; Leaf coriander and stalk coriander. The third variety is utilised for its roots. Leaf coriander is also referred to as ‘self-blanching’ or yellow coriander. Its plants have leafy, slender, hollow petioles. It has a thinner stalk and you can grow this variety for its aromatic leaves and seeds. You can use its leaves for medicinal purposes or as a condiment garnish.

The third and most common type is the stalk coriander. It takes 105-130 days to mature. It is consumed for its stalk and is eaten raw or in salads.

Requirements

It is important to consider your farm properties before delving into coriander farming. For the ideal growth, certain ecological conditions have to be ideal. Some of the requirements include;

Coriander does well in slightly acidic soil of 6.0-6.8pH. Sandy to heavier loam soils rich in organic content is the most suitable for the production of coriander. The soils should also be deep and well-drained.

Temperatures of about 15-250C is the most ideal for coriander growth. Extended periods of cold temperatures below 130C will cause plant bolting. High temperatures of above 240C will result in the stalks becoming more fibrous and have a bitter taste.

An area that receives rainfall of about 1000mm average is the most ideal for the growth of celery. Each plant requires about 750mm of water from sowing to harvesting.

Land Preparation

When preparing land before you transplant your coriander seedlings, you should take the following practices into consideration.

You should select a site that receives direct sunlight.

You should loosen the soil to a depth of about 30cm with a hoe.

Since coriander is a heavy feeder, it is also recommended that you mix well-rotted animal manure or compost to a depth of about 5cm. Make sure the soil is moist but not flooded.

Ensure the soil is well pulverised to encourage draining.

Fertiliser

Coriander does well best in slightly acid soil (6.0-6.8pH). It is very important that you carry out a soil test analysis to know which nutrients your soil is deficient in for the growth of coriander.

Coriander has a high nitrogen requirement. “The first application of nitrogen should be done at the time of planting time to boost root formation. About one month after transplanting, top dress with nitrogen fertiliser in the field and the remaining side is top dressed in the third month,” says Rosemary Zawedde. Zawedde grows several spices at her farm in Matugga, Luwero District.

Zawedde says care should be taken when applying the nitrogen fertiliser so as not to exceed the required limit. Blackheart conditions can be accelerated by high nitrogen levels in the soil. “You should use calcium nitrate fertiliser. This will improve calcium levels in the soil to deter the occurrence of blackheart. Also, a deficiency of micronutrients in boron, salt, and manganese will lead to the plant facing physiological disorders,” she says. “That is why I still insist that you do a proper soil test to know the exact fertiliser that best suits your farm,” Zawedde says.

Coriander responds well to compost manures. Compost in the root zone area of plants improves aeration and also the water-holding capacity of the soil.

Nursery preparation

When preparing your nursery seedbed, mix the soil with compost manure rich in nitrogen. Target a seed rate of about 450 grammes per hectare you intend to farm. You should then sow the seeds and lightly cover them. They will start germinating between 4-8weeks. You can soak the seeds in the water a day before sowing to hasten the germination process. Coriander seeds can also be directly sown into the field as long as you have a good irrigation system to ensure that the crop never goes without water.

If you choose to use the seedbed method, your seedlings will be ready for transplanting after about two months after sowing. Plant your seedling in the field with a spacing of 60 by 15cm. Do not plant the seedlings too deep. Keep the roots of the plant to a depth of not more than 2cm.

Before planting, you should incorporate organic compost into the field. Do this at the rate of 15 wheelbarrows per every acre. Ensure that you water thoroughly after planting.

Irrigation

Irrigation is key in all stages of the growth of the coriander crop. During the preparation of the seedbed, you should ensure that the soil contains as much moisture as possible. You should also sprinkle some water lightly immediately after sowing. The surface should never become dry nor too wet (to allow for air circulation) until the seedlings appear.

Before transplanting, you should ensure the farm is adequately moist to ensure the transplanted seedlings do not suffer from water stress. Because its roots are shallow, you will be required to irrigate small amounts of water frequently.

Harvesting

Coriander can be harvested when it achieves a marketable size. This will be about 4-5months after sowing. Younger coriander can be harvested if the price is high in the market. If you intend to harvest the seeds, then you should wait until the seeds turn light brown in colour. You should harvest your seeds immediately to avoid seed loss. To harvest, cut the stalks just above the ground with a sharp blade. You should trim the outer leaves off and pack in wooden or plastic crates.

Field requirement

The yield of many celery crops are dependent on various factors including;

Soil type or fertility.

Climatic conditions you grow your crop in.

Variety of celery you choose to farm.

Planting area whether indoors or in the field.

Your management practices such as weeding and irrigation.

Under ideal conditions, you can harvest between 25-30tonnes per hectare.