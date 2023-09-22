Crop, livestock farming can turn the fortune of Karamoja- analysts 

Purposeful investment in both crop and livestock farming in Karamoja can quickly turn the fortune of the sub-region into a thriving economy, according to expert analysis.

Economic analysts, sector experts, community development specialists, opinion leaders and development partners among array of stakeholders spoken to for this article, all seem to concur that a combination of livestock and crop farming, if properly done, could open up Karamoja sub-region as not only a trade hub, but an economic beehive of a place.

Karamoja sub-region comprises of Kotido District, Kaabong District, Karenga District, Nabilatuk District Abim District, Moroto District, Napak District, Amudat District and Nakapiripirit District, with a projected population of 1.4 million, according to 2022 UBOS report.

Already, according to Karamoja Resilience Support Unit findings, Karamoja makes very substantial economic contributions to Uganda's national livestock economy, and accounts for 39 per cent of national cow milk value, 28 per cent of national goat milk value, 47 per cent of national sheep offtake value and 27 per cent of national cattle offtake value.

This is an indication of the potential that Karamoja portends, and with deliberate and coordinated government programmes, the fortunes of Karamoja economy is immense.

In his presentation during the Sustainable Pathways to Growth and Economic Development in Karamoja Learning Event last week in Kampala, USAID/Uganda Mission Director, Richard Nelson, notes supporting agriculture is pivotal.

He said: “I believe we must support high value agriculture as a critical source of livelihoods as well as food and nutrition security. Support in this area means investing in improved inputs such as seeds and tools through the private sector, and promoting a vibrant regional trade economy.”

He continued: “We also need to find ways to expand private sector investments because we all know that companies that invest there are much more likely to remain in the communities long after development partners have departed, creating jobs and providing community level economic stimulus.”

Mr Nelson also stressed the need for continued building of peace, saying: “Without a peaceful environment it will be nearly impossible to attract new investors from the private sector,” adding: “Let’s be strategic with future interventions, building on the relationships we have developed and ensuring that we cooperate to maximize our impact.”

He was also of the view that supporting diverse, climate-smart livelihood opportunities, access to markets and services, improving natural resource management, water security, and good governance, coupled with early warning and shock response mechanisms that reinforce long-term activities, should all be part of long term programmes.

Coordinate troops

Speaking in an interview, the Amudat District Chairperson, Mr Joseph Nangole Lobot, disclosed that the level of inconsistency coupled with lack of coordination and consultation being exhibited by the government while implementing community and national programmes, is alarming.

He said there is clear mismatch between what the government is implementing in several parts of Karamoja and what the community actually want, citing creation of Fish Sacco under Parish Development Model yet Karamoja is an arid region – suffering from water scarcity.

According to Mr Nelson, aspirations of people of Karamoja must be well captured in any programme meant for the sub-region.

“I think we need to put the people of Karamoja sub-region along with their aspirations and their goals at the forefront of all our development efforts.