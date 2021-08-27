Deadly diseases pig farmers should lookout

One of the diseases that attack pigs is the African swine fever. The disease is characterised by loss of appetite; the skin under the ears, snout, legs and abdomen becomes dark blue, and the animals vomit and cough.

A sick pig should be taken care of immediately so as not to spread disease or die which will cause you untold losses. At any one time, a farmer must expect diseases to attack their farms. Like the saying – prevention is better than cure, in the article below, Seeds of Gold highlights some of the deadly diseases that could wipe your entire drove. Some of the general symptoms a sick pig may display are;

• The pig may lose appetite for food and water.

• Its breathing may increase rapidly as an indication of a fever.

• A change of pigmentation as white pigmented pigs may become reddish.

• The pigs’ ears appear droopy ears or ears pointing downwards.

• Their eyes may become dull eyes.

Diseases can be caused by parasites which can either be internal or external. The most critical internal parasites (worms) that may attack your pigs include;

Roundworms (Ascaris lumbricoides)

They are found in the stomach and consume food from as the pig eats. This deprives the pig off nutrients, therefore, makes them thin. Giant roundworms are very common especially the tropical climates that are warm and moist. They are about 6 inches on average. Pigs become infected after ingesting eggs present in contaminated soil or forage grown in infected soils.

When infected, your pig will lose weight and display symptoms such as anaemia and anorexia.

The best way to prevent roundworms is periodic deworming. If you run a completely organic farm setup, then you can use herbs such as moringa which is said to be able to kill intestinal worms.

Tapeworms

These are flat and long ribbon-like creatures found globally. They don’t have a digestive tract so they absorb food through their skin. They especially absorb folic acid and vitamin B-12.

Some of the symptoms an infected pig displays include poor growth and a swollen belly. The pig may also develop a rough grey hair coat. The best way to prevent attacks by tapeworms is to regularly deworm your herd.

You should take care when preparing pork as your food as tapeworms cause pork measles in pigs which can infect humans’ as well through undercooked meat.

Some of the external parasites include;

Myiasis

These are flies that cause diseases by laying eggs on wounds on the skin of the pig. The eggs will then hatch into larvae. These larvae will then feed on the pigs’ flesh and develop into pupates.

These pupate eventually fall off when they are mature thereby creating more wounds. An infected wound will look soggy and dirty and the edges will be covered with a grey mass of eggs. To treat such wounds, you will need to wash the infected wound daily with disinfectant and apply insecticides on the edges to discourage the flies.

To prevent a myiasis infestation, you need to be careful when doing ear notching, tail docking, and castration. Use disinfectants on the wounds formed by these processes to prevent the laying of eggs on the wounds.

Mange

This disease is caused by mites that live on the skin. They are found mostly on the head and around the eyes, nose, or ears.

They form lesions on the skin which may worsen to become hyperkeratosis and the epidermal debris will start exfoliating. The infected pig will become restless and it may itch severely.

In severe cases, anaemia will develop in piglets and the pigs may even die. It is so ironic how a small mite can kill such a huge animal. That is why it is very important to prevent its infestation. You can prevent this disease by washing the sows and boars. This may seem unorthodox but it is the first line of defense. General cleanliness plays a very major role here. Also, you should strive to maintain a good health program and balanced animal nutrition to reduce the severity and spread of the disease.

Other diseases that can attack pigs include;

Foot and Mouth disease (FMD)

This is a highly contagious viral disease that attacks hoofed animals, such as pigs, goats, and cows. Its symptoms include blisters on areas like the udder and teats which rapture within a day.

There may also be frothy saliva around the mouth. The animal will also display signs of severe lameness and fever.

Contact your vet immediately when you see such signs in your herd. This disease spreads fast and could easily wipe out the animals within your community. The best way to prevent FMD is through vaccination.

Swine Fever

This disease is symptomised by lesions on the body, reddening of the ears and skin, and incoordination of the limbs. This is a very dangerous disease as it has a 95-100 per cent mortality rate.

Treatment should be done immediately once you notice the symptoms. The best way to prevent this disease is through vaccination of the herd and disinfection of the affected pens if an infestation occurs.



