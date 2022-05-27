Decline in food production

There is a general outcry these days across the country about the rapidly rising commodity prices. Unfortunately food prices are likely to rise further due to declining production attributed to pests and diseases that have no chemical cure.

Responding to the complaints about the high prices for wheat, in particular, President Museveni made the now notorious suggestion that Ugandans should eat cassava instead of bread. However, cassava production is on the decline, according to Uganda Biotechnology Information Centre (UBIC).

Cassava’s annual production in Uganda is 6.7 metric tonnes compared to the potential of 30 million tonnes. The major cause of yield loss is the incurable Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD) which was present in 51 out of 54 districts surveyed in 2014 and has gotten worse since then. The annual loss caused by CBSD is estimated to be $24.

The best option for overcoming CBSD, according to UBIC, is biotechnology. The scientists in National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) have indeed been able, through biotechnology, to come up with CBSD resistant cassava varieties but our farmers are not allowed to grow them because Uganda has delayed to have the required regulatory law for growing biotech crops.

Another food crop whose production is reducing is banana which is consumed as the main food by more than 13 million people in Uganda. According to UBIC the crop’s revenue earnings per annum is $440.

But due to the incurable Banana Bacterial Wilt Disease (BBW) Uganda suffers an estimated annual loss of $299.6 and average yield loss attributed to BBW of 71.4 percent. Through biotech research Naro has successfully developed BBW resistant banana varieties but farmers cannot grow these because we lack the required regulatory law.

Maize production has stagnated at 2.7 metric tonnes per hectare instead of 9 tonnes per hectare that would be produced if we grew biotech maize which is not so prone to drought and pest attack.

30 percent of yield loss is attributed to pests while drought is estimated to cause loss worth $19.4m. Total economic benefit from adopting biotech maize is estimated at $24.4m. Other similarly endangered food crops include sweet potato, Irish potato, and rice. Yet our population is on the rise.