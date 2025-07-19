Deworm goats naturally without chemicals

Hello goat farmers, we are back with how to deworm goats naturally without using chemicals. When you rear goats the natural way, without chemicals, it is rewarding, and using a natural goat dewormer is the key to keeping your herd healthy and happy. Examples of parasites that can hinder a goat’s capacity to produce milk or meat include barber pole worms, which can make the animal weak, skinny, or even anaemic. To prevent worms in goats, natural parasite control uses non-toxic, organic approaches such as herbs, specialised feeds, and smart pasture tactics instead of ivermectin or fenbendazole, which are chemical drugs. This ensures your goats are healthy and their milk and meat are free of chemical residues, which is vital for organic buyers. Edgar Muhumuza a veterinary doctor, encourages farmers to always consult qualified vets before deciding to feed their animals with herbs.

Herbal dewormer

Making your own herbal dewormer for goats is an enjoyable and inexpensive way to fight worms using nature’s medicine. For decades, people have used herbs such as thyme to prevent worms from living in goat guts. Muhumuza says a farmer may incorporate these herbs into their daily routine in various ways such as dry, powdered, or brewed into teas. “Mix equal parts dried thyme and rosemary to make a fine powder. For seven–10 days, give your goat one teaspoon of the mixture since it can be a strong herb. Next, give yourself a break to avoid overfeeding. Cloves and wormwood are a powerful combination against goat worms because they attack the parasites at different stages: the larvae are killed by the cloves, while the adults are driven out by the wormwood,” Muhumuza advises.

Garlic

Garlic is a blessing for farmers who deworm their goats because of its powerful worm-killing and health-promoting characteristics. Garlic contains allicin, a chemical that interferes with the worms’ ability to live by damaging their internal structure. Furthermore, it strengthens the immune systems of goats, making them more capable of naturally repelling parasites. You can mix it with water or feed it every day; it’ is that versatile. Before feeding goats their hay or grain, Birungi says it is important for farmers to mix one or two cloves of fresh garlic for every 100 grammes of body weight. In the event that the goats reject it, a farmer is advised to dilute it with molasses.

Another method for deworming goats is to make garlic water by crushing a few cloves, soaking them in water for the night, and then administering the mixture to their mouths using a syringe. Deworming goats with garlic takes time; give them small amounts at first so they can adjust to the taste. “Because it fortifies goats while aggressively attacking worms, garlic is a beloved natural dewormer for goats with high worm levels. Half a clove for every 25 grammes of baby goats is an effective natural dewormer. Natural deworming of pregnant goats is also possible with this method; however, small doses should be administered so as not to stress the mother goat,” Birungi notes. Birungi says garlic, along with other natural immune-boosting compounds can help goats fight off worms. Garlic is an essential natural component for worm control in goats, and it grows best when pastures are rotated and worm levels are monitored regularly.

Exploring apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a simple and safe way to deworm goats and boost their overall health. Vitamins and minerals in apple cider vinegar aid digestion and immunity, and the acetic acid makes worms wary of a goat’s digestive tract. Mukasa says apple cider vinegar has helped him fend off diseases from his farm. “When looking for an alternative to ivermectin, this natural goat wormer is a favourite among farmers because of its low cost, ease of access, and compatibility with organic farming,” he said. On how to apply apple cider vinegar, Mukasa says a farmer should add one or two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to one gallon of water or feed daily.

For smaller goats, he advises one to use one teaspoon per 25 grammes for natural deworming of goats. Ideally, a goat would take raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar (ACV) for worms along with the hazy “mother.” When naturally deworming nursing goats, do it carefully so the milk flavor doesn’t change and the goats may keep nursing. Although it won’t be effective against particularly heavy worm loads when used alone, a mixture of apple cider vinegar, garlic, and other herbs is the best way to deworm goats says Mukasa. “The mixture promotes intestinal health while making worms uncomfortable, therefore reducing their capacity to flourish. Apple cider vinegar, when mixed with herbs like thyme or fresh pastures, can be a powerful remedy for goat worms if used frequently.”

Utilising pumpkin seeds

A tried-and-true method for deworming goats is to use pumpkin seeds. The naturally occurring compound cucurbitacin in these seeds makes worm removal by goats possible by paralyzing the worms. You can use them as a natural dewormer on young goats or on goat breeds like the Mubende goat who have a sensitive stomach because they are harmless, the goats love them, and they work wonders. For a 7–14 day feeding period, grind raw, unsalted pumpkin seeds into a powder and add one to two teaspoons for every fifty pounds of body weight. For goats that aren’t fans of powders, a delicious alternative to worming is to blend fresh pumpkin (seeds and all) and give it to them as a snack.

This sticky, all-natural deworming paste is created by mixing crushed seeds with molasses; it can be applied to grain or fed to goats by hand. To make natural deworming for goats even more efficient, try utilizing herbal combinations like cloves or wormwood. Although they aren’t as effective against barber pole worms, pumpkin seeds are the best dewormer for roundworms and tapeworms. In order to guarantee that the meat of goats is sold without any chemical residues, this method is effective for naturally deworming them.

Incorporating cloves

You may deworm goats with the use of cloves, a spice that has strong worm-fighting capabilities. Because cloves contain eugenol, a chemical that hinders worm reproduction and kills off their larvae, wormwood and cloves are an effective combination against goat worms. With this set, you’ll have more command because you can target barber pole worms and other tough parasites from all angles. Because of their laser-like power, cloves are the active component in natural deworming solutions that successfully treat goats with worms. Goats that are reared organically can be naturally dewormed without worrying about any chemical residue in their milk or meat. For goats who are susceptible to natural dewormers, start with small dosages and monitor for signs of gastrointestinal problems, especially in smaller breeds like pygmies.

Using thyme and rosemary

The antiparasitic qualities of rosemary and thyme, two popular household herbs, are combined to deworm goats. The powerful blend of antioxidants found in rosemary and the digestive-disrupting thymol found in thyme makes this natural dewormer for goats an effective choice. The fact that goats usually like the flavor makes dosing a breeze. For 10 days, give 1 teaspoon of a powder made of equal parts dried rosemary and thyme for every 50 grammes of body weight. Another option for deworming goats is to put some fresh rosemary stems in their pen and give them a chew. When it comes to goat worms, rosemary is a gentle enhancer, which is great for picky eaters that stay away from harsher herbs.

Turmeric and coconut oil

When applied to goats, the combination of turmeric and coconut oil makes for a gentle yet effective deworming solution. Coconut oil’s fatty acids disrupt worms’ ability to thrive by weakening their membranes, while curcumin, found in turmeric, fights inflammation and parasites. This mixture is perfect for natural deworming in goats, especially those with sensitive stomachs.

“Farmers should use both chemical and non‑chemical means, avoid early morning grazing, avoid swampy areas, maintain hygiene and split the herd. There is a veterinary doctor in each county. Make use of them, if you want a good yield, then your input should be serious as well,” Muhumuza, who is also a goat farmer in Isingiro District, says. We need to learn about worms first. Rainy pastures, especially in the spring and summer, are ideal for the rapid hatching of their eggs, and they also prefer warm, humid climates. It is possible to naturally rid goats of worms by regularly moving them to new grass, providing them with herbs that fight worms, or boosting their food with minerals that increase their resistance to parasites.

goat farmer may apply a routine smart formula for feeding their goats. Split up your pasture into smaller areas and

move the goats around every three to five days to disrupt their rhythm. PHOTO/NMG

So, to help goats develop a natural resistance to worms, farmers feed them nutrient-rich plants like clover and alfalfa, as well as minerals like zinc and copper. Goats can be naturally dewormed in the easy steps below, which is perfect for homesteaders, small farms, or anybody interested in organic goat farming. These pesticide-free methods for goat care are safe, rooted in both modern and ancient farming wisdom, and guaranteed to keep your animals in excellent health. Incorporating these ideas into your animal care practices will not only help you tackle difficulties but will also provide a sustainable, humane alternative that caters to the needs of today’s consumers for all-natural, wholesome goods.

Rotational grazing

Aggrey Mukasa is a smallholder in Mubende District. He started rearing goats in 2015 after visiting the model farm of Grace Bwogi, a major a goat farmer in Bulanga, Kibanda Sub-county, Kyotera District. Bwogi encouraged Mukasa to start small and trained him how to rear his farm organically. “I was very lucky that I started my farm with lessons from a major goat farmer, Bwogi was helpful and my animals rarely suffer from diseases,” Mukasa, who today has a herd of about 800 goats, says. When Seeds of Gold asks Mukasa to explain how he manages to deworm his goats naturally, he says: “My strategy for worm management is rotational grazing, which entails frequently moving goats to new patches of grass to avoid feeding them worm larvae. In overgrazed pastures, worms lay their eggs in the mud or on the short grass, creating an excellent environment.”

Clean pasture

Muhumuza says a goat farmer may apply a routine smart formula for feeding their goats. “Split up your pasture into smaller areas and move the goats around every three to five days to disrupt their rhythm. The sun and rain mostly kill off worm eggs after 21 to 30 days of resting in the old pasture. Worm larvae don’t have a good chance of survival without a host,” he explains. He also says a minimum of four or five sections of your land should be demarcated using fences or movable netting. After the grass has grown to a height of about four inches, transfer the goats to the next section.

Preventing internal parasites in goats naturally minimizes the chance of reinfection since they aren’t consuming grass contaminated with larvae. He says it is crucial to monitor the pasture’s condition, as excessive grazing in one area stresses the grass and promotes worm growth. “To enhance the pasture’s quality, consider adding lake weed such as water hyacinth, which are natural feed supplements that aid in deworming goats and contain minerals that aid in the goats’ defense against worms. Goats benefit from improved grass quality, soil enrichment, and general health when grazing in rotation,” Muhumuza says.

Diatomaceous earth

Using diatomaceous earth (DE) to deworm goats is like having a hidden weapon for organically combating parasites. Worms get dried out and eventually die as this fine, powdery material, made from little fossilized marine organisms, scrapes off their outer layer. When compared to chemical dewormers, food-grade diatomaceous earth is far more convenient, harmless, and effective, and it does not leave any harmful residue in the milk or goat meat. Organic deworming for dairy goats is a favourite among farmers since it keeps milk clean and natural. Combining these methods with good nutrition (alfalfa, minerals like zinc and copper) and regular faecal testing helps build goats’ natural defenses.

David Birungi a goat farmer practicing this shares: “To avoid inhalation, mix one to two tablespoons of DE per hundred pounds of goat weight into their normal feed. Goats can be naturally dewormed with diatomaceous earth, but it takes 30 to 60 days of daily feedings to kill off adult worms and their eggs,” says Birungi who runs a mixed farm in Nakaseke. He says he has been feeding his animals on diatomaceous earth since he took to goat farming in 2019.