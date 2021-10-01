Deworming chicken

By EDITOR More by this Author

Poultry birds are susceptible to intestinal worms, especially if they are raised under a free-range or deep-litter system.

Worms are a fairly common problem in birds and can affect the growth performance, feed conversion including the egg-producing capacity of hens. Chickens become infested with worms by feeding or drinking contaminated feed or water.

Poultry birds are usually raised on free-range or deep-litter, and this causes them to be exposed to eating worms, slugs and other animals on the ground; hence, they get infested.

Signs

The signs that worm is affecting chickens include the following. Loss of weight

Diarrhea, poor growth, poor feather quality, low egg production and emaciating look.

Garlic

Garlic has numerous properties that are of great benefit to poultry chickens, among which are its anti-parasitic properties.

To use garlic as an anti-parasitic solution, just buy garlic powder and mix it with the feed of the chickens, or you can also dissolve it in water and pour the solution into the drinkers. You can also use fresh garlic bulbs. All you have to do is chop the garlic and mix together with their feed.

Vinegar

This is another natural product that is easily accessible and has many beneficial properties to poultry health. Generally, poultry farmers often use apple cider vinegar as an ant parasitic alternative for chickens. You just have to add one tablespoon of vinegar for every four litres of water and then pour the solution into the drinker of the chickens so that they drink it.

Pepper

Like garlic, pepper is quite effective in removing worms and other intestinal parasites from the body of chickens. You can provide this spice to the chickens in whole, or you can crush them and mix it with their feed. In the case of chicks, some poultry farmers manually introduce one peppercorn per chicken. Keep in mind that eggs can taste subtly different after your birds start consuming the pepper.

Now that you know the most important homemade dewormers for chickens and other poultry birds, you should prevent chicken parasites or warms by administering a small dose of one of these natural treatments on a daily basis.

*Written by Charles Tabu