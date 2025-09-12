Dragon Fruit: The cactus crop that could transform Uganda’s drylands

About two hours away from Kampala in Kapeeka, Nakaseke District, Mu-awiya Mukasa walks through neat rows of concrete poles crowned with old motorcycle tyres. From each pole, green thorny vines stretch upward before spilling over the rim of the tyres like a giant chandelier. Hanging among them are dragon fruits, bright red or pink, oval-shaped, and unlike anything most Ugandan farmers are used to seeing. To Mukasa, these fruits represent more than just novelty. They are the answer to one of Uganda’s most persistent agricultural challenges: how to farm profitably in areas plagued by erratic rainfall and poor soils. “The population has grown, but land remains the same. In these dry areas, we have to think differently. Dragon fruit is a crop that doesn’t ask for much water but gives back so much,” he says.

Drought-proof?

The so-called cattle corridor, stretching from southwestern Uganda through central districts like Nakaseke and into Karamoja, has long been a paradox. While it is home to a large portion of Uganda’s livestock, the corridor is also among the hardest hit by droughts, land degradation, and food insecurity. Farmers here often watch helplessly as maize and beans wither under the sun. It is precisely this problem that drew Mukasa to dragon fruit. A member of the cactus family, the crop is naturally adapted to survive with little water. Unlike bananas or maize, it thrives in semi-arid conditions, provided there is enough sunshine and some basic management.

“I first saw dragon fruit when I was in Turkey,” Mukasa recalls. “I came back and asked myself, what crops can survive in Kapeeka’s heat? When I researched, dragon fruit stood out. It is drought-resistant, highly nutritious, and the market value is far better than most staples. From one acre of dragon fruit, you can earn more than from several acres of maize.” Mukasa has expanded to more than 15 acres of dragon fruit, growing both red and white varieties. His Kapeeka Agro and Livestock Farm sits on 370 acres, though dragon fruit and rabbit rearing are his main commercial ventures.

The business case

Dragon fruit, also known as pitaya, is not yet common on Ugandan dining tables. But its reputation as a “super fruit” packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and cosmetic benefits has begun to stir demand among health-conscious consumers. In Kampala, it is now available in outlets such as Nakasero Market and different supermarket chains. The economics are compelling. One plant produces between five and 15 fruits in its first harvest and more in subsequent years. A farm of 1,000 plants can yield up to 500 kilogrammes per harvest. At a farm-gate price of Shs10,000 to Shs15,000 per kilogramme, even small plots can generate millions of shillings in revenue.

“It is a high-value crop, no doubt,” Mukasa explains. “The market is virgin, so buyers are looking for farmers who can supply in bulk. That’s why I encourage people not just to grow one or two poles. To be taken seriously, you need to scale up.” To meet this demand, Mukasa has begun building an outgrower system, supplying seedlings and training other farmers who want to try their hand at dragon fruit. His goal is to create a supply network big enough to support consistent exports in the near future.

The science

Dragon fruit farming may be profitable, but it is not for the faint-hearted. It demands patience and investment, especially in the early stages. The crop can be propagated in two ways: from seed or from cuttings. Seeds take up to three years to bear fruit, while cuttings can begin producing within 18 months. Mukasa prefers cuttings for faster returns. Each cutting is planted around a six- or seven-foot concrete pole, buried two feet deep. Four cuttings lean against the pole, and an old motorcycle tyre is fitted at the top. As the vines climb, they are pruned weekly to direct growth upward.

Once they reach about four feet, the tips are cut off to encourage branching and fruiting, which occurs as the plant cascades downward over the tyre. “The tyre is not just a trick,” Mukasa explains. “Rubber is somewhat heat-resistant, so it doesn’t burn the plant like metal would. And it lasts long enough to support the plant through its productive life, which can be 15 years or more.” Maintenance involves pruning excess branches, applying organic manure every six months, and protecting the plants from termites and insects. Because dragon fruit thrives in dry areas, too much water can be dangerous, causing the plant to wilt.

Passion and pitfalls

Despite its promise, dragon fruit farming is not a shortcut to riches. Mukasa stresses that passion and knowledge are critical. “At the start, you have to invest heavily without returns, and that’s where most people give up,” he says. “It is like any business; if you lack patience and don’t do the right research, you will fail.”

He learned some lessons the hard way.

Poor-quality seed, he discovered, can waste years. Weak supports, like wooden poles, rot quickly and collapse under the plant’s weight. For him, investing in concrete poles has been more expensive up front but worthwhile in the long run. “There is no shortcut. You need good seed, good supports, and a good plan for scaling. If you start small, have a vision to expand, because buyers don’t want to drive long distances for a few kilograms,” he says.

Opportunities

Research and studies by agricultural experts say Mukasa’s model could hold lessons for Uganda’s climate adaptation strategy. With climate change making rainfall less predictable, drought-proof crops could help communities in semi-arid areas survive and thrive. Dragon fruit also aligns with global consumer trends toward health and wellness. In Asia, Europe, and the United States, demand for pitaya has grown steadily, with Vietnam, Thailand, and Israel leading production. Uganda, with its favourable climate and growing network of smallholders, could carve a niche if it develops the right supply chains.

“Uganda has done it before with vanilla and avocado. Dragon fruit could be the next frontier,” says Mukasa.

The hurdles to scale

Yet challenges remain. The biggest is knowledge: few Ugandan farmers are familiar with dragon fruit, and there is limited local expertise on managing pests, diseases, and post-harvest handling. Infrastructure is another barrier, with poor roads and cold storage limiting farmers’ ability to reach markets in top condition.

Financing is also tough. Setting up one acre of dragon fruit with concrete poles can cost millions of shillings, which is beyond the reach of many smallholders without credit.

Mukasa is candid about these difficulties but insists they are not insurmountable. “When we started coffee and avocado, people thought it was impossible. Today they are big industries. Dragon fruit will get there. But it takes commitment, research, and support from government and partners,” he says. The vision

Mukasa’s vision goes beyond his farm. He hopes to see Nakaseke and other cattle corridor districts become hubs of dragon fruit production, supplying both local supermarkets and export markets.

Already, he supplies seedlings to other farmers, seeing himself as both producer and evangelist for the crop. “The future is here,” he says. “Uganda should not wait until we are importing dragon fruit from Kenya or Vietnam. We can grow it ourselves, and even export.” On his 370-acre farm, dragon fruit and rabbit rearing are the commercial anchors, but he also grows food crops and keeps livestock for family use. The diversification, he says, is important for resilience. But dragon fruit remains his proudest experiment.

The economics

