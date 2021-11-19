Dry your maize the modern way


By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Maize should be dried to have a moisture content of 13.5 percent, says Dr Muchilwa, who has further developed a moisture meter dubbed mootle for use alongside the dryer.  

Many maize farmers have started to harvest their produce, but one of the sad realities they have to grapple with is that 30 per cent of the grains would go to waste due to poor handling and drying and lack of good storage facilities.

