Embrace technology

Over the past two years, the number of African countries planting biotech crops has more than doubled, from three in 2018 to seven in 2020 (Eswatini, Ethiopia, Malawi, Nigeria, Sudan, South Africa, and Kenya) according to findings from the recently held virtual Africa Biennial Biosciences Communication symposium (ABBC 2021).

Scientists, farmers, and communicators in Uganda including your columnist attended the week-long international event about a month ago. The big increase was attributed to growing awareness among African countries of the food security, nutrition and economic challenges they face. Agriculture cannot continue to be practiced the way it was long ago because of climate change and pest infestation that have made farming harder.

Different countries in Africa have supported biotechnological research to overcome the challenges and have come up with crop varieties that can tolerate hash climatic conditions and resist pests. During the symposium that was coordinated in Nairobi, scientists, farmers and communicators shared experiences, lessons learned, and agreed to concretise the progress made so far.

Nigeria, a hugely populated country, faced a malnutrition problem following pest infestation that destroyed the cowpea crop on which the country strongly depended for protein. The country’s scientists through modern biotechnology developed a cowpea variety that is resistant to the pests and the government passed it on to the farmers to grow. The farmers now get far higher yields of the crop and earn a lot more money.

Last month Nigeria also approved the planting of TELA Maize by some farmers with a view to have the maize variety passed for commercial growing in the country very soon. TELA Maize is a new maize variety, genetically modified to tolerate moderate drought and to resist the fall armyworm and stem borer. If all goes according plan, Nigeria will be the second country in Africa to commercialise growing of genetically modified maize after South Africa.

Our immediate neighbour Kenya now grows Bt cotton that is resistant to boll warm and GM cassava bred to resist the deadly cassava brown streak disease. Other countries across the world including India, China, Canada, Brazil and the USA have embraced biotech crops.

