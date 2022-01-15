Embracing rubber tree farming

An expert shows a rubber tree. Rubber is still lucrative despite competition from synthetic sources. PHOTO/LOMINDA AFEDRARU

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

  • Rubber farming can be profitable. 200 rubber trees can be planted in one acre land.
  • Ten rubber sheets can be made from 200 trees a day. The farmers can harvest upto 150 kilogrammes rubber per month.

Farmers can tap into the earning potential of rubber. Native to the rainforests of the Amazon in South America, these trees are generally found in low-altitude, wetlands, riparian zones, forest gaps and areas which are not disturbed by human activity.

