Empowering farmers through seed security and food sovereignty training

“When I came back from Qatar in 2016, I thought to myself that farming would be a great retirement plan but did not know where I could find good seed. I had to go and buy all three varieties of beans from the market. This opened my eyes to the possibility of starving if not to consider seed banking on my farm for the next planting season,” shares Fred Wanyama.

Just like Wanyama, the realisation of the need to own a good quality seed storage is a step forward to ensuring seed security and hence food sovereignty for the future. However, research has shown that there are weak systems surrounding seed security. “Up to 85 percent of the seed that Ugandan farmers plant is through the informal sector,” the document by the National Seed Policy reads in part.

This trend in seed sourcing means that for most farmers, depending on seed from both their own production as well as the local market seemed to be the most practical option. Different from direct seed distribution, the seed bought off from the market also seemed to offer farmers the freeway in selecting a wide range of varieties that they are familiar with.

According to the Seed Security Assessment Report in April 2014 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), there is not much concern about the quality of seed from the majority of households surveyed since most of the seeds sourced were considered to be of good physical quality and yet produced fair yields in germination.

This variant in seed sourcing between physical seed quality and germination conditions in a bid to enhance seed sovereignty brings together different actors in agriculture to participate in an inaugural seed boot camp across the region from six different countries—Uganda, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Kenya, and others.

Seed School

Being the first of its kind in East Africa, the Seed Savers Network in Kenya, a non-profit organization that aims at conserving agrobiodiversity through strengthening community seed systems, organized a five-day training on seed security assessment, seed banking, seed preservation, documentation, and seed movement building.

Mr. Daniel Wanjama, the CEO at Seed Savers Network, says, “The participants include farmers, development workers, and civil society organisations from six different countries coming together to learn about seed saving and how to conserve their own food and defend farmers' rights in communities.”

The initiative, he adds, promotes a wealth of food as farmers are able to depend on themselves and offers sufficient access to quantities of available good quality seed and planting materials of preferred crop varieties at all planting seasons. The main aspect of the seed school is to engage farmers and transfer the knowledge to generations of farmers equipped with knowledge on seed saving.

“We are using food to equip farmers on how to save their food and be able to train others by using the farms to demonstrate this,” Wanjama explains, adding, “The future seed school is going to be decentralized just like here where farmers are the ones training others since they are more knowledgeable, trained, and selling seed. We envision more seed schools set up across the continent and in every county in Kenya and beyond.”

The training aims to share content designed to meet the needs of a versatile audience ranging from students, development workers, community workers, environmentalists, and policymakers in a bid to influence farmer-managed food systems.

He further calls upon the government, civil society, farmers, and communities to build a seed movement through knowledge sharing on indigenous seed conservation and cultural diversity.

Seed Fair

A seed fair organized to close the week-long training on seed management intentionally resolved challenges on seed among different participants as farmers equipped on seed saving displayed a range of indigenous seed varieties from as far back as our great-grandfathers to be planted in generations for countries.

In restoring hope for indigenous seed, the seed fair also proved to serve income-generating purposes for smallholder farmers, hence mitigating societal vices such as domestic violence that can sprout from lack of money to buy seed, thus improving household livelihoods.

Mama Jenga, a seed ambassador and social media influencer from Seed Savers, recounts her struggles before joining the network. “I was poor in farming and would find bad seed in the storage sacks, but the network helped me improve in seed banking and value addition of crops. I now do not have to borrow money to buy seeds, which may not be of good quality, and I am also able to test good seeds for germination that can be planted for next season,” she says.

Similarly, Beatrice Wangoi, a farmer in Gilgil, Kenya, recognizes the network for increasing her incomes and offering farming solutions. “Before joining the network, I had challenges with the soils as you cannot get much out of rock land. However, I am now exposed to technologies such as vertical gardens, building trenches in the bottom of rocks, hence enhancing food sovereignty,” says Wangoi.

She further recommends the seed fair for solving farmer challenges and empowering farmer groups. “The seed fair is a ground for opportunity, and I am able to learn and secure more varieties and exchange seeds with other farmers to get varieties of beans and vegetables, hence restoring indigenous seed and cultural conservation,” Wangoi adds.

Seed Movement

In building a movement of stakeholders in seed management, farmers express their views on the programme to be a game changer in promoting seed sovereignty, cultural diversity and preservation, value addition, and enhancing agro-ecological approaches.

Prossy Nalubuye, a farmer from Kalangala, says, “Our biggest challenge in the 89 islands of Sese has been the palm oil plantations that continue to occupy most parts of the land, leaving little for farming other crop varieties. However, the training here has helped me find out how other farmers resolve challenges.”