Ensuring dairy cattle get enough water for better results

For animals, as well as humans, water is essential to life. Making sure cows have access to enough clean water can mean the difference between a successful herd and subpar milk production for dairy farmers throughout Uganda. Every component of a cow's body and output depends on water. It is a major component of milk and serves as a medium for the transportation of vital nutrients, the regulation of body temperature, and the formation of vital bodily fluids such as blood, mucus, and joint lubricants. Cows suffer when there is a shortage of clean water, and a farmer's income also suffers.

The link between water and milk production

A cow's milk yield is directly tied to how much water it drinks. Milk is mostly made up of water. When cows do not drink enough, milk production drops. But on many dairy farms, cows do not get the water they need. This may be because of poor water quality, bacterial contamination, or difficult access to troughs.

In Uganda, where dairy farming supports millions, clean water is vital for cow health and milk production. A lactating cow, whether a Friesian in Mbarara or a crossbred Ankole in Kiruhura, drinks 60–120 litres daily, depending on milk yield, heat, and feed. Water aids digestion, regulates body temperature in Uganda’s hot climate, and makes up 87 percent of milk. Dickson Stuart Tayebwa, an assistant lecturer and ambulatory clinician at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Makerere University, says a 10 percent drop in water intake can cut milk production by eight percent, impacting incomes for those supplying cooperatives. Clean water is not just essential but a game-changer.

Provide easy access to water

Cows are particular about when and where they drink. Dr Nelson Mwebaze Begumisa, a vet at Eram Uganda, says if cows struggle to reach water, they may not drink enough. On many farms, water troughs were installed years ago without considering modern herd sizes and cow behaviour. He advises placing water troughs where cows can easily reach them, especially after milking. Stand-alone troughs that cows can access from multiple sides work best. This helps avoid crowding and ensures even subordinate cows get their share without wasting time. When cows have to wait for water, they spend less time feeding, resting, and ruminating. Ensuring steady water intake throughout the day avoids situations where cows rush to drink after milking. It also reduces stress and improves cow flow on the farm.

“Uganda’s dry seasons (December–February and June–August) and peak lactation periods push cows’ water needs sky-high. In heat-prone areas like Nakasongola, cows may drink 50 percent more water to stay cool. Farmers across Uganda use practical, community-driven solutions to keep herds hydrated,” he says. He further advises farmers to place troughs or buckets near grazing areas or zero-grazing sheds, ideally under shade trees. In Kazo’s communal grazing lands, farmers share boreholes, using wide troughs for multiple cow farms, fueling healthy cows and bountiful milk production. In our tropical climate, ensuring clean and plentiful water is a daily challenge that every farmer must tackle. Frequent refills: Farmers like Sarah Nambuya in Iganga fetch water twice daily from boreholes during dry seasons, keeping troughs full. In hotter regions, some deliver water early morning or evening to minimize evaporation.

Regularly clean the water troughs

Dirty water troughs can spread diseases such as bovine TB, especially when shared with wildlife. Some farmers neglect to clean field troughs when they are not in use, allowing water to sit and grow algae or harbor bacteria. “Before each grazing season, troughs should be drained, scrubbed, and refilled with fresh water. This simple habit can prevent disease and improve cow health. During the grazing season, troughs should also be cleaned regularly,” Dr Mwebaze says.

Watching water: quality and quantity checks

In Uganda, shared water sources like rivers and boreholes can be contaminated by runoff or overuse. Farmers blend traditional know-how with affordable tools to ensure clean, sufficient water. Dr Dancan Dankaine Rogers, a veterinary surgeon at Vetconekt recommends that farmers use affordable water treatment methods such as boiling, chlorine tablets, or sand filters (promoted by WaterAid) to purify water from rivers or wells. Dirty water spells trouble. Contaminated sources like rivers or shallow wells can spread diseases like mastitis or diarrhoea, hitting smallholder farmers hard. It is important, therefore, that you inspect your water sources for clarity and odour. He also recommends daily inspections of the water sources, especially those that are shared by communities, for clarity, smell, and taste. Cloudy and foul-smelling water is common in rainy seasons.

This should prompt any smart farmer to switch to cleaner sources or treatment of the water to prevent disease. In Kabarole, dairy cooperatives partner with NGOs like SNV Netherlands help the communities to test water for bacteria, pH, and nitrates. Affordable test kits from extension services are gaining traction. Cows prefer clean, fresh-tasting water. The taste of borehole water changes with mineral content, which varies by region and season. High levels of iron, copper, nitrates, or sulphur can put cows off drinking. To maintain water palatability, farmers should regularly test water samples. Testing helps identify any heavy metals or bacterial contamination. Water is freshest when it flows. When cows drink, fresh water should refill the trough quickly. Avoid overfilling troughs, as stagnant water loses oxygen and may taste stale. Instead, aim for regular water turnover.

Spotting dehydration: act fast

Dehydration can be a silent threat, especially in the dry seasons, when water sources dry up or turn muddy. Early detection saves cows and incomes. Dr Dankaine advises farmers to watch for lethargy and low appetite. “Dehydrated cows move slowly and eat less, cutting milk yields. Soroti farmers see this in prolonged dry spells. Some cows may also develop sunken eyes and a dry muzzle. These signs are easy to spot during daily checks, even for smallholders with limited vet access,” he says. Poor skin elasticity is easily noticed when you pinch the cow’s neck skin. If it stays tented, dehydration is likely to be the cause. Cows that pass out dark, less frequent urine may also signal water shortage.

Innovations for Water-Smart Farms

Ugandan dairy farmers are adopting creative, budget-friendly solutions, often with support from the Dairy Development Authority (DDA) and Heifer International, to improve water management: Dairy farmers like Maria Nakato use iron-sheet roofs and plastic tanks to harvest and store rainwater during wet seasons (March–May, September–November). This helps to ensure there is enough fresh water supply in dry spells. In Moroto’s off-grid areas, solar-powered boreholes, backed by NGOs, provide steady water, cutting labor costs for pastoralists.



