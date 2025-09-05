Ensuring water quality in fish farming

Maintaining pristine water quality is a foundational pillar of successful fish farming. Water is the fish's entire environment and its quality directly impacts its health, growth and survival. Miria Emili, a hatchery attendant at Masheda Farm in Mpigi District, dispels a common misconception: "It’s not just about putting fish in water and they'll grow. Water quality is the single most important factor in fish farming, more than feed or pond size," he says. The focus on aquaculture has become critical for Uganda. The sector is a vital component of the economy, contributing to food security and livelihoods. With catches from wild fisheries declining, aquaculture is a key solution.

Key water quality parameters

Emili highlights several key parametres that fish farmers must monitor regularly. Dissolved Oxygen (DO) is perhaps the most crucial factor. Fish need oxygen to breathe, just like humans. Low levels of dissolved oxygen can stress the fish, slow their growth and in severe cases, lead to mass mortality. Emili advises farmers to test their DO levels daily, especially in the early morning when levels are at their lowest. He suggests using aerators, fountains, or simply splashing the water surface to increase oxygen. The pH level measures the acidity or alkalinity of the water. Fish thrive within a specific pH range, typically between 6.5 and 8.5.

Levels outside this range can cause physical damage to the fish's gills and fins, making them susceptible to disease. "You can use lime to raise the pH if it's too acidic, and simple water changes or filtration can help if it's too alkaline," Emili explains." Ammonia, nitrite, and nitrate are toxic nitrogen compounds that build up from fish waste and uneaten food. Ammonia is the most dangerous, followed by nitrite. While nitrate is less toxic, high levels can still be harmful. Emili emphasises the role of beneficial bacteria in a healthy pond ecosystem, which convert these toxic compounds into less harmful forms. He recommends regular water exchanges and avoiding overfeeding to keep these levels in check.

"Overfeeding is a major cause of water pollution in fish ponds. It's better to underfeed slightly than to overfeed and risk the health of your entire stock," he warns. Lastly, every fish species has an optimal temperature range for growth and health. For tilapia, a popular species in Uganda, this is typically between 25°C and 30°C. Extreme temperatures can stress the fish and weaken their immune systems. Emili notes that deeper ponds tend to have more stable temperatures and are less susceptible to sudden changes. Nile tilapia and African catfish are the two dominant species farmed in Uganda, together accounting for over 90 percent of the country's aquaculture output.

How to monitor water quality

To effectively monitor these key parametres, farmers don't need expensive, high-tech systems. Simple and reliable tools are widely available and can make a huge difference. The most important tool for any fish farm is a DO metre. It is a hand-held device with a probe that is submerged in the water to get a real-time digital reading of the DO level. Farmers should check levels multiple times a day. A simple, liquid-based test kit or a digital pH metre or Test Kit is essential. The liquid kit involves adding drops of a reagent to a water sample and comparing the resulting colour to a chart.

A digital metre provides a quick and accurate numerical reading. Ammonia, nitrite, and nitrate test kits are typically liquid or strip-based kits. They work similarly to the pH kits, using a colour chart to determine the concentration of these harmful compounds in the water. Regular testing is crucial for maintaining a healthy nitrogen cycle. A simple, waterproof thermometer is used to check the water temperature. It is important to take readings at different depths and at different times of the day to get an accurate picture of the pond's thermal conditions. Lastly, a Secchi Disk is a low-tech, but very effective tool for measuring water clarity and the density of algae (phytoplankton).

It's a black and white disk attached to a rope. The farmer slowly lowers the disk into the water and notes the depth at which it disappears from sight. This "Secchi depth" gives an objective measure of how much light can penetrate the water, which helps in managing phytoplankton blooms. Colour of healthy pond water Not all green water is bad. Emili explains that a healthy fish pond often has a light, greenish-brown colour. This indicates a phytoplankton bloom, which is a desirable condition. Phytoplankton are microscopic plants that produce oxygen through photosynthesis during the day, which helps keep the DO levels high for the fish. They also serve as a natural food source for some fish species. The key is to have a light, healthy bloom and not a thick, slimy one.

When to flush the water

You know it's time to flush out or change a portion of the water when the pond shows certain warning signs. The water may become dark green or "pea-soup" thick, which indicates an excessive algae bloom that can be harmful. Other signs include a strong, foul smell, murky or cloudy water, or fish behaving erratically such as gasping for air at the surface. These are all indicators that the water quality is deteriorating and a water exchange is needed to restore a healthy balance.

Emili recommends changing about 20 to 30 percent of the pond's water to avoid shocking the fish while still removing harmful toxins.



