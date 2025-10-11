Experts make strides in drone irrigation technology

The agricultural sector has long relied on traditional farming practices, with farmers using old technologies to cultivate land. However, climate change, population growth and food security concerns are driving the need for innovations. Drones are now emerging as transformative tools for the country’s agriculture sector. Instead of using traditional methods, farmers can now use drones to scan fields, monitor crops performance, fertilizer application as well as monitor water usage in irrigation systems. One such initiative is where experts from Pan African Trade and Development Group (PAD&T) are teaming up with scientists from the National Crops Research Institute conducting research on how drones can be used to monitor water usage in farms when irrigating.

Background

Growing populations in developing countries including Uganda rely on rain fed agriculture and those venturing into irrigation rely on freshwater stored in small water bodies for agricultural, domestic, mining and industrial use. These water resources are highly susceptible to climate variations and pollution and are generally insufficient to withstand these pressure. Climate change is likely to affect the water cycle processes through precipitation, evaporation, runoff and water demand. Warmer temperatures increase the rate of evaporation of water into the atmosphere, in effect increasing the atmosphere's capacity to hold water.

Increased evaporation may dry out some areas and fall as excess precipitation in other areas

Heavy downpours can increase the runoff into rivers and lakes, washing sediment, nutrients, pollutants, trash, animal waste, and other materials into water supplies, making them unusable, unsafe for use. Therefore drones equipped with advanced sensors and imaging technologies enable real-time monitoring and precision management of crops, soil, irrigation and pests in agriculture. It is the reason PAD&T is teaming up with experts at NaCRRI to study how drones can be used to moderate water usage in farmer fields when irrigating.

Research process

Mark Grace Kiyiga logistics Manager at PAD&T explained that drones are particularly beneficial in challenging terrains and hazardous conditions where human intervention is difficult. These semi-automated devices are evolving towards fully autonomous systems, offering substantial potential for agricultural planning and spatial data collection. They enable timely operations that can predict and prevent crop damage, optimise chemical inputs and reduce environmental pollution. Dr Geoffrey Asea who is leading the research team at NaCRRI explained that they have so far imported and scoured the necessary drones and trained two experts who are going to fly it.





The experiment will be administered in cereal crops especially Maize where they are in process of setting up the field trial at the Institute. It will also be tested in coffee farms to establish if there is enough water for the coffee to flower and give better yield. Once water is lacking then the coffee farmers can opt to irrigate the farms. The introduction of ethical drone technologies and precision irrigation system is designed for farmers growing cereals across the country

The innovation reduces water waste, combat climate change and increase crop yield by up to 20% but more importantly it transfers ownership and skills to local farmers to ensure long term impact for farmer.

This research will be conducted and validated at the research Institute before going to test in coffee farms in Masaka. Dr Asea contends that once the research is complete, with time farmers are expected to acquire the drones which they can use for decision making whether to irrigate their farms or not because once it is connected to the sensor, it will read whether the soil has enough water or not. Mr Kiyaga further explained that the team testing the drone usage to collect data separating particular spots in the farm which are semi-arid and require much water and the part of the field which already has some existing wetness which will require less water.

This data can be used to guide the farmer during irrigation to apply less water in areas that are already wet and more water in areas that is drier. The scientists in the testing field fly the drone over it and the thermos camera is able to see which part of the field is water stressed and which one is not through the condition of the plant in the field. This information is then fed into the irrigation for appropriate water release. The team has irrigation machinery which contain turbines and the water pressure from the turbine will pull the machinery automatically. It will stop at irrigation point and the farmer is expected to locate it in the next point until the entire field is done.

This research work began in 2023 and will end in 2026 where thereafter it will be rolled out to farmers. The team, however, is looking for ways of using local materials for making these drones for them to be affordable to farmers.

How drones monitor irrigation systems

Giving the background Kiyaga explained that drones are used in Uganda's agricultural sector to monitor irrigation systems by capturing aerial imagery with thermal and multispectral sensors to detect areas of dryness, irrigation flaws and leaks, providing high-resolution data for water resource management. Drones help identify soil erosion and plant stress, enabling farmers to make timely, data-driven adjustments to irrigation, thereby improving crop health and conserving water

In comparison to satellite imaging systems, drones offer superior resolution covering 1- 5 m, immediate availability and flexible deployment, making them suitable for detailed, field-specific monitoring They can carry modular sensors with payloads and operate manually or autonomously at relatively low to moderate costs.

In contrast, satellite systems provide broader coverage with moderate to high resolution covering 10–30 m and operate on fixed schedules, often limited by cloud cover.

Although satellites support multiple high-capacity sensors, they are costly to deploy and maintain. Apart from irrigation drones support tasks such as spraying, fertilisation, pollination, mapping and livestock monitoring, offering sustainable and efficient alternatives to conventional agricultural practices.



