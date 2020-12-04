Extension workers' trained in value addition

By RACHEAL NABISUBI More by this Author

Extension workers across the country are being trained in different agricultural models and according to their geographical areas aimed at improving value addition.

Ms Rosaline Nyamutale, the Country Director Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) said extension workers have been trained to build capacity and support both farmers and agricultural extension workers.

"Through the Sasakawa Africa Fund for Extension Education (SAFE), extension workers are trained in agricultural models to improve their skills and provide advisory services to farmers," Ms Nyamutale said.

The agricultural models comprise of good agricultural practices, how to apply fertilizers, improve varieties and the climate smart production technologies

She noted that these will help in soil fertility management, choice and promote the technology required for the different fields.

“Technology promotion is now conditioned by a more explicit objective to increase farmer incomes through yields and production to minimize the cost and risk considerations which weigh more heavily in deciding the right technologies,” Dr Nyamutale added.

Ms Mercy Akeredolu, technical director, SAA called upon alumni members to form an association if they are to remain relevant in the agricultural sector spheres and ensure continued production.

Mr Christopher Wali, SAFE, chairman said that it was an opportune time to touch base with the numerous SAFE alumni and have strategies on supporting our network most especially during these COVID-19 turbulent times strengthened.

“SAFE will target the good practices, and establish extension models for inclusion in the SAFE curriculum, as one of the measures to secure the sustainability operational knowledge and its consolidation in national education systems, strengthening institutions and building capacity for successive generations,” Mr Wali said.



