Prime

Farm Clinic: Farmers get skills for bumper harvest

Farmers listen keenly as an agronomist explains a point at the fish pond during the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic at Rwebitaba ZARDI last Saturday .  PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Honey takes three to six months to mature and this can only be identified by a thin white layer on the hive chamber.

The dust has now settled on the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic held last weekend at the Rwebitaba Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (ZARDI) in Fort Portal City and now is a good time to reflect on what we learnt.
Experts at Rwebitaba ZARDI did not reveal any ground breaking new research, instead, it was very much about back to the basics and getting the simple things right.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.