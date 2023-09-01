Farm Clinic partners thrilled

The Farm Clinic event held in Arua last weekend has darwn the spotlight on the paramount role it plays in promoting agricultural advancement. Sponsors and partners of the event have expressed their enthusiasm for being a part of this transformative experience.

The partnerships formed for the farm clinic have proven to be mutually beneficial. The event’s sponsors are excited about the opportunity to align their brand with a movement that holds immense significance for farmers, agribusinesses, and stakeholders alike.

Bank of Uganda – Alex Rwanja, head of ACF

“As the Bank of Uganda, we are always deeply invested in the growth of our agricultural sector. We understand that the challenges farmers face in accessing affordable financing have often hindered our progress. However, the Agriculture Credit Facility (ACF), a government initiative managed by the Bank of Uganda, has emerged as a game-changer for farmers like you.

The ACF was established with a clear purpose: to provide accessible credit to farmers and agribusinesses, fostering increased production, poverty reduction, and food security across the nation.

One of the standout features of the ACF is its commitment to offering loans with considerably lower interest rates compared to commercial options.

The interest rate to the final borrower is up to a maximum of 10 percent per annum. This has significantly eased the financial burden on farmers and agribusiness owners, enabling them to access the credit and to expand and improve operations.

Unlike traditional lenders that often demand rigid forms of collateral, the ACF understands the unique challenges faced by smallholder farmers.

The facility is open to alternative collateral options such as agricultural produce, equipment, or guarantees from cooperatives and farmer groups. This inclusivity has opened doors for many farmers who were previously limited by the lack of tangible collateral.

The ACF’s scope is broad and accommodating. It encompasses various agricultural activities, from crop production to livestock farming and agro-processing. This versatility caters to both small-scale farmers and larger agribusiness ventures, fostering an environment of growth and collaboration.

By providing financing for agro-processing enterprises, the facility is addressing post-harvest losses and elevating the income of farmers. This focus on reducing waste and increasing profitability aligns perfectly with our shared vision for a thriving agricultural sector.”

Stanbic - James Odur

“Our presence at the farm clinic is not only about business, but also about building connections with our clients. Agriculture holds a significant place, contributing around 25 percent to the GDP and employing about 70 percent of the workforce. We find it crucial to align ourselves with this sector’s importance.

At Stanbic Bank, we are committed to fostering sustainable changes in people’s lives. Our belief is in enabling individuals, as this aligns with our growth objectives. The clients who choose us are at the heart of what we do, and we are proud of the privilege to serve them.

Our bank stands as a supportive partner in the journey of our clients. We extend financial assistance across the entire agricultural value chain. In the past, agricultural loans were not readily available from most banks. However, thanks to the Bank of Uganda’s intervention through the Agriculture Credit Fund (ACF), we now collaborate to overcome the challenge of financing in this sector.

Historically, those in the agricultural industry often faced hurdles in accessing financial services. Today, we are making inroads into this space, reaching out to farmers and agribusinesses. The Seeds of Gold farm clinic plays a vital role in disseminating essential information to individuals, helping them understand the significance of financing and the steps to qualify for it.

Part of our core efforts involves educating our clients on financial literacy. Our goal is to grow alongside our farmers, fostering an environment where profitability is achievable.”

Heifer International – Isaiah Ainemagara, projects manager

“Heifer Uganda has been actively engaged in the country since 1982, and our primary focus has centred on livelihood enhancement. We laid our foundation in the dairy sector, but over time, we’ve expanded our reach, supporting farmers in various other domains such as horticulture, poultry, and oilseeds.

Participating in this edition of the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic brings us great enthusiasm for several reasons. First and foremost, we recognise the Farm Clinic’s strong emphasis on smallholder farmers. For us, this presents an excellent opportunity to engage with our main clientele – these very farmers. Moreover, it allows us to connect with other key players in the value chain, including processors and farmer associations.

Our intention is to share the scope of services we offer, particularly in West Nile. Here, we’re executing the Agribusiness Women Empowerment (AWE) project, which caters to refugees and spans various aspects of the agricultural value chain. Our activities are active across Terego, Yumbe, and Adjumani districts. Our aspiration is to spread awareness about this initiative, thereby enabling people to benefit from it.

Aligning perfectly with our mission to alleviate poverty and hunger while nurturing the environment, the Farm Clinic’s theme of “Climate-smart farming for increased bumper harvests” resonates deeply with us.

In terms of resources, we’re delighted to provide training opportunities. For instance, today’s showcase highlights our dairy zero-grazing model, designed to capture interest from farmers.”

Export Trading Group (ETG) – Gilbert Kato marketing manager

“Within ETG, recognised as an exports enterprise, we specialise in offering top-tier agricultural inputs – encompassing fertilisers, agrochemicals, seeds, and various implements.

Our partnership with Seeds of Gold holds substantial significance, as being the largest fertiliser company in the country, it empowers us to provide farmers with insights into enhancing productivity, safeguarding crops, and elevating their fundamental yields.

Presently, numerous farmers grapple with the absence of access to superior farm inputs. Despite their efforts to implement best practices, our soils suffer depletion, and pest invasions persist. Here, ETG steps in to bridge this gap, fostering awareness among farmers on methods to boost productivity and enhance crop nutrition.

In the region of Arua, we’ve observed that farmers typically yield around five bags of maize per acre. Given the current planting season, we’re introducing a planting fertiliser named Panda Power. This versatile fertiliser, NPK 10:25:10, is compatible with a wide array of crops, including rice, maize, soybean, and more. Additionally, it includes essential elements such as sulphur, zinc, calcium, and magnesium. The utilisation of starter fertilisers consistently yields remarkable results, enhancing crop performance.”

Koudijs - Ivan Ssabwe, country manger

“In my role as the country representative for Koudijs, which has transformed into De Heus Animal Nutrition, our primary focus centres on animal feed solutions. Under the De Heus brand, our emphasis remains on the production of high-quality animal feeds. Currently, we are in the process of establishing a factory in Njeru, in Buikwe District. This venture not only promises job opportunities but also a consistent supply of raw materials, in addition to making affordable feeds available.