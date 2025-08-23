Farm Clinic returns to Mukono since Covid-19

Farmers from across Mukono and neighbouring districts in the Lake Victoria crescent Agro-ecological Zone are set to converge at the Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MuZARDI) this weekend for the third round of the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic. The annual event, a collaborative effort between the Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-Uganda), the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro), and partners, including Bank of Uganda and Pride Bank, promises a day of hands-on learning, expert consultations and networking.

What to expect

The Farm Clinic at MuZARDI campus in Ntaawo, is a free event for all interested farmers and will run from 8am to 5pm. The comprehensive programme is designed to address the most pressing needs of modern farmers. Participants can expect to gain invaluable insights and practical skills in key agricultural enterprises, with a special focus on banana, coffee, piggery, maize farming and sustainable land management practices. The clinic will feature practical demonstrations on a range of topics.

For piggery farmers, experts will be on hand to discuss and demonstrate best practices for housing, feeding and disease management. In the crop section, there will be sessions on soil management, with a focus on sustainable land use, as well as hands-on training for post-harvest handling of maize to reduce losses. The institute's work in urban and peri-urban farming, agroforestry, and seed multiplication will also be on display. "Our research is not meant to sit on a shelf. It is a tool for farmers to use. By bringing experts and farmers together, we are closing the gap between the lab and the field, ensuring our innovations translate directly into improved livelihoods and a more resilient agricultural sector," Dr Henry Aaron Mulindwa, the director of research at the institute, says.

MuZARDI has a history of pioneering engagement with the farming community. The institute's last major event, the 19th edition of the Farm Clinic in October 2020, was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That historic event, the first-ever virtual Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic, engaged more than 30,000 users who followed the discussions on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

All systems go

Reflecting on the success of previous events, David Jonathan Ssentongo, a senior activations and promotions officer at NMG, shares his perspective. "The past two events in Arua and Karamoja were a testament to the farmers' hunger for knowledge. We saw thousands of passionate individuals turn up, eager to learn and improve their farming practices. The enthusiasm and the positive feedback we received have been incredibly motivating," he says. Ssentongo expresses high hopes for the upcoming clinic in Mukono. "We believe this event at MuZARDI will be another milestone. We are empowering farmers to thrive. Our goal is to equip them with the skills to run their farms as profitable businesses, creating a more resilient agricultural sector for the entire country," he says.

Innovations

Staked tomatoes growing on ridges. Tomatoes and other vegetables perform well on ridges, benefiting

from good drainage. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

Visitors will have the chance to take guided tours of MuZARDI's modern facilities, including the local poultry unit, the hatchery, the Vegeseed facility, and the impressive aquaculture unit, where more than 10,000 tilapia fry are multiplied annually. A particularly relevant topic on the agenda is the "Greening the Chicken Value Chain" project. Led by principal investigator, Dr Barbara M Zawedde, the project aims to address the challenges posed by climate change on chicken production, which has often left young agribusinesses disappointed. The Farm Clinic will serve as a platform to introduce youth to climate-resilient innovations, fostering a more sustainable and profitable future in the poultry sector.

Knowledge transfer

The event's format, which includes direct engagement with Naro experts and local exhibitors, is part of a larger strategy to bridge the gap between agricultural research and the farmers who need it most. As a central hub for technology transfer and outreach, MuZARDI, in partnership with NMG and its financial partners, is committed to empowering farmers with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in an ever-changing agricultural landscape.

He says...

