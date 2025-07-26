Farm Clinic set to unlock agricultural potential of Karamoja





For the very first time, the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic will be held in the often-challenging Karamoja Sub-region, promising to cultivate enhanced productivity and prosperity for its farmers. This landmark event, a collaboration between the Bank of Uganda, Pride Bank, the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) and Nation Media Group, is poised to unlock the untapped agricultural potential of Karamoja. The clinic is taking place at the Nabuin Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Nabuin ZARDI), a cornerstone of agricultural research in the north-eastern dryland agro-ecological zone. Nabuin ZARDI, initially established in 1963 and re-established by the National Agricultural Research Act 2005 after being vandalised during the 1979 unrest, has grown into a hub for agricultural technologies and services for the Teso and Karamoja sub-regions.

Dr Walter Odongo, the Director of Research at Nabuin ZARDI, emphasises the institute's role as "a one-stop centre for agricultural research and development needs in the north-eastern Agro-ecological Zone." Dr Odongo highlights Nabuin ZARDI's extensive research areas, including increasing production and productivity of crops, livestock, apiculture, aquaculture, soil fertility and water management, agroforestry and socio-economics.





Practical training sessions

The institute boasts a pool of experts in various agricultural fields, from animal health and production to crop agronomy, plant pathology, entomology and agribusiness. These experts will be on hand to provide technical guidance and share Naro-proven technologies tailored for the semi-arid conditions of Karamoja. Key research programmes at Nabuin ZARDI, which will be showcased during the clinic, include the Animal Resources Research Programme focusing on improved livestock breeds, artificial insemination, dry season feeding technologies and pasture seed production. The Crop and Natural Resources Research Programme promotes high-yielding, drought and pest-tolerant seeds for crops such as cassava, sorghum, groundnuts, maize, and finger millet, along with sustainable soil and water conservation practices.

The Agricultural Technology Promotion (ATP) programme, which serves as the direct link between Nabuin ZARDI and the community, will be central to the Farm Clinic's success. This programme facilitates community engagement in agricultural research, promotes the adoption of flagship technologies, and coordinates agri-skilling activities and capacity building. The collaboration with the Bank of Uganda, Pride Bank, and Nation Media Group – Uganda, aims to leverage financial resources, local expertise and broad dissemination channels to ensure the benefits of the Farm Clinic reach a wide audience of farmers.

A case for agriculture in Karamoja

Karamoja's agricultural potential, often overshadowed by its arid reputation, is increasingly being realised through targeted interventions. The region's inherent challenges, however, remain stark. Karamoja continues to face a precarious food security situation, with a significant portion of its population experiencing acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 and above). Alarmingly, this includes critical levels of acute malnutrition, particularly among children. The primary drivers are recurrent climate-related shocks like prolonged droughts and erratic rains, persistent insecurity and cattle rustling that disrupt livelihoods, and low household purchasing power exacerbated by high market prices. Improvements in food security after harvests are often temporary, with a swift return to crisis levels in the lean season. However, the potential for change is evident.

The western part of Karamoja, particularly the Sub-humid Wet-Agricultural Zone, receives the highest rainfall (averaging 800 to 1200mm annually) and boasts better soils, making it highly suitable for diverse crop production. Abim District is often hailed as the "food basket of Karamoja," successfully growing maize, sweet potatoes, beans and cassava alongside traditional food crops such as sorghum and millet. Similarly, parts of Napak District, including the sub-counties of Iriiri, Nabwal, Apeitolim, and Lorengecora, are demonstrating successful cultivation of onions, cabbage, groundnuts and sunflowers. These successes underscore the critical need for climate-smart agricultural practices, water harvesting and the promotion of drought-tolerant, early-maturing crop varieties adapted by Naro and Nabuin ZARDI.





Today’s main enterprises

Honey bee farming information guide

Honey bee farming is becoming popular due its demand in both national and international markets. Not only the farmers make sweet dividends but beekeeping also helps increase agriculture productivity through pollination. Honeybees also produce honey, bee wax and royal jelly, thus giving additional benefits to the farmers. After successive losses in traditionally grown crops, farmers are inclining towards bee farming. In order to maximise agricultural production, honeybee can be used as an important input agent. About 80 percent crop plants are cross-pollinated, as they need to receive pollen from other plants of the same species with the help of external agents. One of the most important external agents is the honeybee. Farmers planning for commercial honey bee farming should consider taking apiculture training.

Usually, a colony consists of a queen, several thousand workers and a few hundred drones. There is a division of labour and specialisation in the performance of various functions. They build nests (combs) with wax, which is secreted from the wax glands of worker bees. The bees use their cells to rear thin brood and store food. Honey is stored in the upper part of the comb. Under the comb, there should be rows of pollen storage cells, worker brood cells and drone brood cells. Some bee species build single comb in the open, while others build multiple combs on dark cavities.

Farmers can utilise honeybees for their pollination services or to obtain products from them. The methods used depend on the type of bees available, and the skills and resources available to the beekeeper. Basically, every honey bee colony comprises of a single queen, a few hundred drones and several thousand worker castes of honey bees. The queen is a fertile and functional female, while a worker is a sterile female and the drone is a male bee insect.

Steps

The first step in planning a beekeeping project is to become familiar with the bee-human relationship in the area. It is advised to work with local beekeepers, especially if you have no experience working with bees. Learn and follow their advice. It is quite common having bee stings and they are part of beekeeping.





Once you have become familiar with the local bee-human relationship, ideas for introducing improved methods should be formulated and then make a perfect plan for equipment to use and where to market hive products. If you are just beginning with bees, plan to work with just one or two individuals in the area.

It is recommended to start beekeeping with at least two hives. This gives an opportunity to compare the progress between a number of hives which allows the project to continue should one colony die out. Also, management aimed towards an apiary instead of individual hives can be stressed out. While planning a project, set realistic goals and go for a small project first then after getting experience in beekeeping it is better off to for a large one.













Fish farming

How to start

Fish farming involves commercial fish breeding, usually for food, in fish tanks or artificial enclosures like fish ponds. In Africa, fish farming is a great way to increase nutrition and self-sufficiency. However, about 90 percent of farmed fish comes from Asia, with sub-Saharan Africa accounting for less than one percent of world production. So let’s check out more information about fish farming. Aquaculture and small-scale fishing provide unique opportunities to develop Africa’s rural economy. The largest aquaculture producers in Africa are Egypt, Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Tunisia, Kenya, Zambia, Madagascar, Malawi, and South Africa. These major aquaculture producers have experienced significant growth in the last decade due to several factors such as capacity building, adoption of good governance, research and development, access to credit facilities, and the promotion of private sector-led aquaculture growth.

Start small

It will help you understand whether fish farming is the right business for you: It is essential because, without proper research, planning and budget. It will boost your confidence and open your eyes to understanding the market: In addition to feeding, the second challenge facing fish farmers is marketing. Yes, the market is readily available, but going to market and getting out of it with huge profits. A lot of techniques and connections are needed.

Be patient

Patience is a virtue if you want to succeed as a fish farmer. On a serious note, if you do not have the patience, please do not go fishing. Don’t think of immediate profit. Unlike most businesses, profits will not come immediately. Instead, it can take a year or two years to reap the benefits.

Be prepared to work hard

Of course, fish farming is easy, but you also have to be prepared to work hard.

Decide the nature of your fish farm

Firstly, you need to decide where to raise the fish. There are many regions where you can fish from rivers, lakes, and ponds. However, the best way to raise freshwater fish is through fish ponds. That way, you don’t have to design your fish pond.









The trainers

Dr Walter Odongo - Director of Research, Nabuin ZARDI

Dr Odongo, with a PhD in Agricultural Economics from Ghent University, brings 20 years of experience in leading impactful agricultural research. His specialised expertise lies in agricultural markets development, value chain analysis, agri-entrepreneurship and community engagement. Dr Odongo has a strong research track-record with more than 30 scientific publications and extensive experience in grant proposal development and partnership management.

Dr Benard Yada - Principal research officer

Dr Yada holds a PhD in Plant Breeding and Genetics from North Carolina State University. Joining Naro in 2008, he has steadily risen through the ranks, becoming the substantive Programme Leader for Root Crops in April 2024. Dr Yada is committed to transforming the Root Crops Programme into a dynamic entity to include underappreciated but valuable root and tuber crops like cocoyam, taro, ginger and beetroot, contributing to Uganda’s food security and agro-industrialisation goals. His interests include plant breeding, genetics, genomics, and seed systems.

Dr Anthony Raphael Ijala- Programme leader

Dr Ijala is a Senior Research Officer in Entomology. He has a PhD in Agriculture from Makerere University. With more than 20 years of experience, he is a renowned insect pest and crop specialist. Dr Ijala possesses specialised skills in insect pest surveillance, monitoring and management systems, as well as crop seed production. His research spans inputs and market systems development for various crops, including coffee, cassava, maize and sorghum. He has more than 20 scientific publications and a strong track-record in grant development and partnership management.

Samuel Njuki Kayongo - crop agronomist

Mr Kayongo is a dedicated Crop Agronomist at Nabuin ZARDI. His work has focused on improving the availability and access to quality protein maize (QPM) seeds for smallholder farmers, as well as participatory evaluation of bean varieties adapted to dryland environments. He is instrumental in transferring practical knowledge and technologies to farmers.

Moses Ndugwa - Aquaculture scientist

Mr Ndugwa is an Aquaculture Scientist at Nabuin ZARDI. His research includes assessing the effects of stocking density on Nile Tilapia in valley dams within the Karamoja Sub-region, contributing to sustainable fish farming practices in the area.

Dr Paul Boma - Animal production

Dr Paul Boma is an expert in animal production at Nabuin ZARDI. His work contributes to improving livestock productivity in the region, including research on indigenous knowledge for controlling helminthosis and ticks in livestock in Karamoja.

John Leonard Ochom - Rural sociologist

Ochom, a rural sociologist, plays a crucial role in understanding the social dynamics of agricultural development. His expertise helps Nabuin ZARDI to better engage with communities and ensure research outputs are relevant and adoptable by farmers.

Moses Otuba - Agroforestry

Mr Otuba, an agroforestry scientist, focuses on integrating trees and shrubs into agricultural landscapes to enhance productivity, biodiversity, and ecosystem services. His research at Nabuin ZARDI contributes to sustainable land management practices in the dryland environment.



