Farmers can prepare compost manure 

It is expert opinion that Uganda’s soils are continuously losing nutrients therefore the need to boost the same in order to achieve increased yields.

Compost is an organic fertiliser that can be made on the farm at very low cost with the most important input being farmer’s labour.

Compost is decomposed organic matter, such as crop residues and animal manure. Most of these ingredients can be easily found around the farm.

Need for compost

Due to soil fertility challenges, crop returns often decrease and the crops are more susceptible to pests and diseases because they are growing in soil which lacks the necessary nutrient.

In order to increase soil fertility in the short run, nutrients have to be added to the soil. This is often done by applying chemical fertilisers which are expensive to purchase by small scale farmers.

This therefore calls for farmers to prepare and use farm made compost as a solution because it contains nutrients as well as organic matter.

In publication by experts in Food and Agriculture Organisation about preparation and use of compost by farmers to make the soil rich in nutrient, the explanation is given as below.

Organic matter

Organic matter in the soil consists of fresh organic matter and humus. Fresh organic matter can be dead plant material, animal droppings, and dead animals. The fresh organic matter is transformed into fine organic matter and humus by soil organisms.

Humus gives the soil a dark colour and retains nutrients and water. It cannot easily be decomposed further.

Properties of fine organic matter

Once farmers use organic make they not regret because it improves the soil, causes resistance of the soil against the erosive action of rain and wind and it retains water and releases it slowly, so that water is available to the plants even during dry season.

It retains nutrients and releases them to the plants slowly over a longer period. It contains the main nutrients of nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K), which become available to the plants after decomposition.

The micro-organisms are mainly responsible for further breaking down part of the humus into carbon dioxide, water and nutrients for the plants.

This process is called mineralisation where nutrients are released and can be taken up directly by plant roots.

The rate of humus production and mineralization in the soil depends on a number of factors. In a hot climate the micro-organisms are more active and the organic materials will break down more rapidly than in a cold climate.

Also the acidity of the soil, the composition of the organic matter, the humidity and the availability of oxygen strongly influence the rate of decomposition.

Farmers are expected to use non-toxic, organic materials for making compost. Waste material are often applied and in this way can be used again.

Composting process

To make the best possible compost, the micro-organisms must be able to work optimally.

This can be achieved if farmers take into account the type of organic material used, air, moisture and temperature.

The composting process will be optimal when various materials of different decomposition rates are combined.

The size of the heap varies from 1 m by 1 m to 3 m by 3 m and this makes it possible for the temperature to stay constant within the heap.

A good composting process passes through the stages which include fermentation, cooling and a maturation phase.

It is not easy to draw the line between these stages. The process takes place very gradually and with the help of continuously changing microorganisms the organic material is converted into compost

Methods of composting

The compost can be made in a pit or indoor depending on what the farmer choses but using a pit is less expensive.

Other methods are trench composting where plants are grown directly onto the pit as opposed to taking the compost out of the pit and spreading it on land.

The other is basket composting which is mainly done in home chicken gardens.

Another is boma composting where a farmer keeps animals on the farm. In order to keep the animals clean, bedding is put in the boma the kraal.

It is advisable to add enough new bedding once a week so that all urine is soaked up. Any type of dry organic material can be used as bedding.

It can be maize stalks, weeds, dry grass or leaves and sawdust among others. A mixture of materials is best.