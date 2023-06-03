Farmers’ day out
- The event on May 27 featured trainings, teachings, knowledge-sharing, exchanging of ideas for better agribusiness practices and demonstrations by agronomists on best farming technics.
Without farmers, we would all starve. Our country is built on the rugged shoulders of farmers both in crop and animal production.
So it makes sense for the hardworking men and women who have dedicated their lives to feeding and supplying the nation to learn about coping mechanisms due to climate change.
The first Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic this year at Mbarara Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute-MbaZARDI showed farmers new technologies and information that can help them have profitable farming.
Dr Halid Kirunda, the director at MbaZARDI says research helps to ensure that farmers are up to date.
“We have to ensure that farmers and agribusinesses can evolve their businesses with confidence. It is a challenge to keep up with the pace of innovation but farmers should be up to that challenge. We introduce ways farmers can work smarter, more efficiently and profitably,” Dr Kirunda says.
Saturday’s training focused on dairy, bananas, coffee, goats and passion fruits.
The next stop for the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic will be in Arua before going to Mukono, Serere and Hoima.
The Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic is sponsored by Bank of Uganda, Stanbic Bank, NSSF, Zoetis and Bulemeezi Agrovet in association with NTV which broadcasts all proceeds.
Dr Halid Kirunda, the director of MbaZARDI, noted that husks are not appropriate for making silage. That they are good for the cow, but only as a roughage since they do not have nutritional value, while Napier can be used but it is not the best.