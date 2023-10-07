Farmers get animal traction technology  

Majority of farmers in Uganda are smallholder farmers who produce for subsistence use and only sell the surplus yet they have vast and productive land for farming.

Use of rudimentary tools such as the hand hoe that are labour-intensive is predominant.

The use of animal traction is increasingly becoming a pro farmer labour saving intervention for scaling up agricultural production as it enables land opening in large acreage within a short time. This leads to increased yields and quality of produce which in turn results into high income.

Animal traction has also proved to be an attractive source of employment and income to the youth.

However not many farmers may be in position to acquire the necessary tools and skills in order to practice animal traction during their day to day farming.

As such agricultural scientists at the National Agricultural Semi-Arid Resources Research Institute (NaSARRI) have been developing animal traction tools which they intend to roll out to farmers.

The programme is supported by USAID Feed the Future which started 2019 running through to 2024 meaning by next year the tools will be readily available.

Seeds of Gold caught up with the scientists at their institute in Serere and they explain the details as below.

Background

Animal traction involves use of oxen to plough land, although it is not suitable under heavy soils and steep terrain.

This method is the most appropriate, affordable, reliable and proven technology for small and medium scale farmers.

Animal traction research

The head of animal traction at NaSARRI, John Peter Obuo while explaining the research initiative noted that his team is undertaking the initiative for purposes of making farming activity less costly by using oxen.

Under the research initiative, the team started by training the oxen. Usually, it is important to choose the right oxen that must be about two years old.

They are trained for three to four weeks. The training involves tying a wooden yoke behind the horn and allowing them to move with a load, making them move in line and talking to them using animal language.

How to use the equipment

The first step is to assemble the two oxen using the wooden yoke and ensure to put a muzzle cover on their mouth to restrict then from eating up the crop in case of weeding the farm.

The weeder can only be used in a farm where the crops are planted in rows. A weeder and planter can be attached to a plough at time to escort the required work.

Planting can only be done in a farm which is already ploughed and levelled using a harrow.

Obuo contends that ploughing, planting and weeding using oxen is cost effective.

Technology

