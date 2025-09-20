Farmers get guidance on best practices in next rainy season

On September 4, at St Maria Goretti Primary School Mpugwe, in Masaka City, the Executive Director of SAWA Agricultural Development Company, Charles Katamba, addressed a group of farmers and some children of the school about the changed climatic patterns that have been experienced in Uganda during the past few years.

Katamba, a trained agriculturist said: “It was common in this part of the country to receive rain on August 15 or around that date every year. The Catholics remember that date as the ascension of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Do we still get that rain anymore on that date everywhere in the central region as used to be the case?”

All the farmers and the children answered in unison, “No”.

That negative answer served as the beginning of his long explanation about climate change and how it affects farming nowadays.

He went ahead to draw their attention to the current inability of most farmers to make correct decisions about when to plant, what seeds to plant, and where to obtain the seeds that they plant.

It is quite common nowadays for farmers to plant crops such as beans and maize only to lose them after a few weeks in a devastating drought.

He spoke about soil fertility sustenance, pests’ infestation, crop spacing during planting, and harvesting and post-harvesting practices.

“It is no longer easy for farmers to guess when it will rain or whether the excessive floods or droughts are about to happen,” he told the farmers.

“Yet they must guard against such risks as much as possible. A lot has to do with seeking guidance about what seeds to plant. Some seed varieties on the market are more drought tolerant than others. Some are less prone to crop diseases than others while others are fast maturing, high yielding and more nutritious. Some crop varieties are preferred because of their good taste.”

Katamba had traveled together with Robert Jagwe, the area agricultural services extension officer, to meet the farmers.

Good seed bed preparation

Jagwe drilled the farmers through spacing in bean planting and emphasized the importance of good seed bed preparation. It was a moment for sharing ideas about what to do during the period of waiting for the next planting season’s rains.

For example the farmers were asked to name the different bean varieties that they usually grow and why. Some of the types mentioned (in their local language) included: Nambaale, Kanyebwa, Naads, Masavu, Kamenyamiggo, and Nkulye Mbaluke.

They were told they were free to plant the types of beans they preferred provided they understood the advantages and challenges of producing them in today’s times of climate change and the rampant eruption of pests and crop diseases. They were told that among other activities this was the period for sourcing planting materials and fertilizers, and to ensure that they purchase the improved seed varieties.

“Improved seed varieties are produced by research institutes, universities, and organizations such as National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO). They are available in all licensed farmers’ shops,” Jagwe said.

“They are prepared to tolerate such challenges as drought, pests. And since we face food insecurity, malnutrition, and poverty, many seed producing institutions have come up with fast maturing, high yielding, and nutritious seeds. Some bean varieties for example have high content of iron and are recommended for pregnant women and undernourished children. Early planting of fast maturing seeds enables the farmer to harvest before the droughts set in. Early planting also gives a chance to fast maturing crops to grow before the weeds gain strength to take up the soil nutrients that would be consumed by the crops.”

He suggested to them to consider planting seed varieties that are tolerant to heat and stress conditions. Katamba emphasized the importance of farmers being climate change conscious and to choose to go for fast maturing seed varieties. He had also brought them some improved seeds which he handed over to them.

His company is mandated to distribute seeds and other agro inputs to local communities. Both Katamba and Jagwe took the farmers through the bean seed planting skills. They demonstrated to them how to do the spacing and how to apply organic fertilizer to the garden.

The farmers were encouraged to keep some livestock in order to obtain organic fertiliser to sustain soil fertility in their gardens. They emphasized the importance of good seed bed preparation.

They also drilled the farmers in postharvest handling of beans and maize.

Sawa Agricultural Development Company has been giving farming training lessons to youth groups in Masaka City and several districts across the country and also implementing environment protection and climate change mitigation projects like tree planting and establishing nursery beds, plastic recycling, charcoal briquettes making, construction of energy saving stoves, plastic pavers, wetland restoration, public environment, urban farming awareness campaigns among many other activities.

Other partners

Sawa Agricultural Development Company, which Katamba heads, buys clean and well harvested maize and beans from the farmers and helps them with finding a market for all their other excess farm products. It trains farmers in value addition skills.

It encourages consumers to buy precooked beans which take very little energy to prepare, thus mitigating climate change by reducing the use of firewood and charcoal.

“Less privileged households in urban areas can afford to eat beans without having to worry about the long time it normally takes to cook them,” he said.

Francis Ssematimba, the headmaster of Maria Goretti Primary School Mpugwe told Seeds of Gold that his school was chosen to partner with Sawa Agricultural Development Company to promote farming in the area because the school stands out as a big fighter of natural environment degradation by practically teaching its pupils to collect and reuse empty plastic bottles to promote crop production as is well demonstrated all over its compound.

The pupils grow vegetables and other crops for their own eating at the school and also to gain farming skills which they share with their parents in their homes. The school gate is made out of empty plastic bottles and nearly all sukuma-wiki vegetable plants are grown on soil contained in plastic bags.

It also keeps some chickens and goats purposely to generate livestock manure for nurturing crops growing on the school.