Farmers lack technology

A survey report released last week by Heifer International, a global organisation that works with local communities to strengthen their economies and build secure livelihoods, has revealed that African farmers are not benefitting from Agri-Tech Innovations that could stimulate agricultural production and increase opportunities for the youths.

The survey which got responses from about 30,000 people from eleven countries, including Uganda, has disclosed that only 23 per cent of youth engaged in agriculture are using any form of agricultural technology—noting a lack of financing and training. Ironically the study points out that Africa has a budding crop of young Africans rapidly producing new high-tech farming tools but they are not connected with farmers.

The report points to the need for new investments to stimulate access to innovations that could encourage African youth now turning away from agriculture to reconsider opportunities in the sector—especially given the need to generate jobs and repair food systems battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The study further gives an insight on the impact of the pandemic on African agribusinesses some of which had to close down for some weeks due to lockdowns.

“As a continent with a thriving young population, Africa’s agricultural sector must provide the investments in agritech innovations that will encourage youth to embrace agriculture-related endeavours, because they are the key to revitalizing Africa’s food system,” said Adesuwa Ifedi, senior vice president for Africa Programs at Heifer International. “But as this report reveals, Africa is not providing the financing or training to ensure its young people have easy access to the same agritech tools—like drone technologies, precision soil sensors and digital farmer services—that are transforming food production around the world.”

Your columnist has often pointed out that Uganda whose scientists under National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) have come up with lots of biotechnological solutions to the problems that are hampering and reducing crop production is denying her farmers the opportunity to grow the improved crop varieties that are not only high yielding but can withstand destructive pests and tolerate natural hazards such as drought. Our leaders must be called upon to attach more value to science in farming.

