Farmers must accept probe

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, Tumwebaze said that much as his ministry is keen to increase agricultural production, improve post-harvest handling and value addition, it is constrained by issues related to crop and animal diseases that have proven difficult to get rid of

By Michael J Ssali More by this Author

Farmers must take interest in the measure introduced last Monday by the Minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, aimed at finding out if we are using the right chemicals to fight animal and crop diseases and if farmers are applying them correctly.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, Tumwebaze said that much as his ministry is keen to increase agricultural production, improve post-harvest handling and value addition, it is constrained by issues related to crop and animal diseases that have proven difficult to get rid of. He said he was concerned about the general outcry by farmers about the low efficacy of the ago-chemicals they apply to address the problem.

Tumwebaze wanted to know, “Is the problem with the quality of the chemicals that we import? Is it a question of resistance to the drugs by the pests and parasites? Or is it the farmers that don’t apply the chemicals correctly?”

He said the ministry has appointed a team of agricultural scientists and one lawyer to carry out a ninety-day-probe into the matter after which he would prepare a report to lay before the cabinet and the president for discussion and decision on the way forward.

He further disclosed that the team headed by Makerere Professor, John Kabasa, will go into action when the on-going Covid-19 lockdown ends.

It is mandated to find out where the chemicals are imported from and whether all the handlers, distributors, and suppliers meet the requisite qualifications. They will also establish if the chemicals are genuine and effective against pests and parasites. They will further talk to farmers and find out their complaints about particular drugs. They will also endeavor to establish if farmers apply the chemicals correctly.

Advertisement

This columnist finds Tumwebaze’s new move quite an excellent idea and worthy of every possible support. However the minister should consider the biotechnology alternative that other countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Faso, and South Africa, among others, are resorting to after realizing that in the current times of Climate Change not all agricultural challenges can be addressed by the use of agro-chemicals.