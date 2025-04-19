Farmers must go for training

Most of us have become farmers without undergoing any formal training in farming. Majority of young people leave school without a clear plan about what they want to do for a living. They usually try their luck to find some gainful employment in urban centres but in many cases they get disappointed and return to the rural areas where some are lucky to find land on which to practice farming.

A few more crafty youth try urban farming and they somehow make a living by growing crops and raising livestock. Many of them do actually manage to become established farmers in their various localities and they even raise families. They become their own farm managers. However most of them fail to access credit from financial institutions because they lack well recorded information about the performance of their small farms.

They don’t keep farm records, and they cannot recall the dates when crops were planted or when their animals conceived. They have no records to indicate which harvests were higher or the actual prices at which they sold their farm products in the different years of their farms’ history.

They have no written inventory of their tools and other property. They keep purchasing items such as fertilisers, acaricides, pesticides and other inputs without making any records.

When they sell the farm products they are happy to spend the money on things like school fees, motorcycles, and iron sheets for housing without really establishing how much of the money was earned as profit. Our leaders keep calling upon farmers to form groups and cooperatives.

However, more emphasis tends to be put on teaching members about saving and credit than on issues like record keeping, farm budgeting, farm accounts, livestock health records, breeding records, and modern farming practices, among many other skills. In their groups can’t the farmers every now and again invite some technical people to talk to them about keeping financial documents, financial books, and loss and profit accounts?

It is not of course always easy to organize classes for people of varying educational and social levels but it is good to make some effort. Our farmers need more education about so many things. They are food handlers but not all of them can read the literature that comes with agrochemicals that they apply on the food crops which we consume. The lessons should also include hygiene and sanitation.

Michael J. Ssali

Farmer’s Say