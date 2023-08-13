Farmers must join a cooperative society





The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) defines a cooperative society as an autonomous association of persons united voluntarily to meet their common economic, social, and cultural needs and aspirations through a jointly owned and democratically controlled enterprise.

Cooperatives are created by people who have a specific need and who are willing to work together to operate and organize a company that will meet that need.

Pooling resources

Farmers who grow the same crop can form a cooperative society and pool resources together to work as a team in order to overcome challenges that would be insurmountable to them if they worked individually and in isolation.

For example, a cooperative society can buy fertilisers or wheelbarrows in big quantities at a low price and distribute them to its members at an affordable cost.

Often cooperative societies have their own stores from which member farmers can obtain inputs at lower prices. In some cases the farmers belonging to the cooperative society can obtain inputs from the store on credit and pay later after selling their farm produce.

Importance

A cooperative society can buy a lorry to transport all members’ farm products to a far off market in real time, other than each individual farmer struggling to find public means of taking his or her products to the buyers far away. If the farmers don’t put their resources together to buy the lorry, individual farmers would find it hard to transport their products to the market on time. The society can buy refrigeration equipment for members’ milk, vegetables, and fruits, as they wait to sell them, which would not be possible for individual farmers working on their own.

Access to credit

Cooperative societies always make access to credit much easier, reduce overhead costs, and increase profits for the farmer.

Mr Peter Mugabi of Kiryassaaka Village, Kibinge Sub-county, Bukomansimbi District, is one farmer who strongly believes in the efficiency of cooperative societies.

He is member number 40 of Kibinge Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society Ltd which has a membership of more than 2000. The society has a sister microfinance institution, Kibinge Coffee Farmers Savings and Credit Cooperative Society which lends money to members who need it at low interest rates.

All members of Kibinge Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society are automatically registered members of the sister microfinance institution.

“I have now bought more land and I am planting more coffee with the hope that in just a few years I will be harvesting a hundred bags annually up from the mere forty bags that I produce now in a year,” he told Seeds of Gold. “Every time that I wanted to buy a piece of land I was able to secure a loan and pay for it. I paid the loans after harvesting my coffee.”

Benefits

Today he has a total of about five acres of land. The cooperative society has its own coffee nursery bed to provide good quality seedlings to its members.

All the members sell their coffee to the cooperative society which exports it overseas.

Since they collect big quantities of coffee, they are in a position to negotiate better prices and to sell their coffee to the highest bidder.

They all watch over one another and inspect each other, making sure that they all observe good post-harvest practices to ensure that the coffee produced is of very good quality.

On farm training

“We have received training in good agronomic practices and if we want tools, tarpaulins, or other inputs we get them on credit if we have no cash at hand,” he revealed. “This also happens when I have school fees issues. I get school fees, loans and pay after harvesting the coffee.”

Mugabi says the cooperative society is not too strict and the loans officers are ready to listen when a member has issues with payment. “In some cases they are willing to extend the payment period. They are lenient.”

The forty-three-year-old has eight children, the oldest of whom is in form five. He has allocated a separate coffee garden to his wife.

“The reason I did this was to let her have her own source of income and her coffee is put in labelled bags when we take it to the society’s store to sell it. Very often however when we are financially stuck she also contributes towards our children’s school requirements.”

He always looks forward to receiving dividends from the coffee he sells to the society.

“It is like giving back to us, the farmers. Last year I earned Shs410,000.” He also spoke about what he referred to as Fair Trade Certified Premiums which money is given to the society by coffee buyer companies overseas to improve the living standards of the local communities. Kibinge Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society has constructed classroom blocks in Kibinge Sub-county and shallow wells to provide clean water to some families of the communities.

Caring for the community is one of the Rochdale Principles which were first created in 1844 among cooperative societies, according to National Cooperative Business Association CLUSA International. The International Cooperative Alliance adopted the seven cooperative principles as: (1) voluntary membership, (2) Democratic membership control (3) Member economic participation (4) Autonomy and independence (5) Education training and information (6) Cooperation among cooperative societies (7) Concern for the community.