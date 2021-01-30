Farmers must practice good hygiene

By Michael J Ssali More by this Author

Farmers produce most of the food that we eat. They are food handlers and if they don’t observe good hygiene on their farms the food they supply can get contaminated with disease causing germs and cause illness and poor health to the consumers. Yet we expect food to provide nutrients for leading healthy lives.

Farmers produce the fruits and the vegetables that we often eat in their raw form. But in today’s sharing we are thinking about the places and the containers where the items are kept before they arrive at the market stall and how they are handled.



The farmer should have separate containers for carrying fruits and vegetables from the garden to the home and on their way to the market. They should not be the same containers or bags used to carry farm inputs like fertilisers or pesticides. When fruits are harvested, do some of them fall on the bare ground where livestock manure has been applied and is still visible on the surface or where small children have eased themselves?

Like all people handling, processing, or preparing food farmers are expected to observe high standards of cleanliness. No law enforcement officers may be everywhere to ensure good hygiene is observed but this is a practice that has got to be done out of personal conviction that the food we produce can spread disease if it gets contaminated.

Farmers must wash their hands with soap, for example, before handling vegetables and fruits. The items must be carried in clean containers.

Farmers should also wash their hands with soap when they have to change from handling one kind of food item to another --- like after handling fish before touching mangoes or apples. The smell of fish on the mangos might not go well for the consumers and it could result in stomach upsets.

Farmers are supposed to wash their hands with soap after every visit to the toilet or after changing babies’ nappies. Harvested food crops must not be kept close to latrines and they should be protected from flies. Farmers should avoid sneezing, spitting, and coughing into food items.