Farmers’ new efforts to boost production  

As Uganda struggles to increase coffee production to its 2030 target of 20 million 60 kilogramme-bags annually, there are new strategies being taken by many coffee farmers’ cooperative societies aimed at improving quality production of the crop as well as bigger harvests and higher profits for the farmers.

Right now, according to figures from Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) the country’s annual production stands at about 9 million bags but there is more noticeable enthusiasm among farmers to plant more coffee.

One of the new developments in that direction is the involvement by coffee buyers in Europe to be involved in helping Ugandan farmers to sustain soil protection and fertility in order to produce more coffee.

They are also active in assisting Ugandan coffee farmers to mitigate climate change and to conserve the natural environment, both of which are vital for coffee production. This was well revealed about two weeks ago when Ndugu Farmers Limited which comprises a consortium of coffee farmers’ cooperatives societies in Masaka Sub-region held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Kalisizo in Kyotera District. Other stakeholders such as UGACOF and EGT which are coffee exporting companies turned up for the event.

Training

About a week before the AGM, a Dutch soil scientist, Joost Brinkman, had been training a number of youth in making biochar, a carbon rich charcoal like material produced from biomass. It is a soil conditioner useful for environmental remediation and carbon storage. It can be used to restore degraded soils. He said once put into the soil, biochar remains in the soil supporting water retention for hundreds of years.

The youth who were trained to make biochar out of maize combs and coffee husks were handed certificates as one of the AGM celebration activities. Other organisations such as SOLIDARDART which has committed to fight deforestation by supplying free tree seedling to coffee farmers and Emata which grants loans to farmers were also at the AGM.

Another strategy for Ndugu Farmers Limited to boost coffee production is to train farmers in integrated pest management, safe use of agrochemicals, pest and disease identification and control measures, coffee harvesting and post-harvest handling, weed control methods, agro-forestry management, and fertiliser need identification and application methods.

Martijn Harlaar, the director partnerships, announced on behalf of Solidaridad and GIZ that 1,555 tree seedlings, inclusive of fruit, medicinal and timber species, were distributed to certified farmers last year and that 60,000 more tree seedlings were to be given out to 4,000 certified farmers by the end of this year.

The coffee consumers overseas are interested in the reduction of global warming gases emissions and they want coffee farmers to participate in the climate change mitigation efforts by growing more trees. Ndugu Farmers Limited through partnership with Rabo Foundation and Dutch Investors and friends has allocated trade finance to the different cooperative societies amounting to Shs1.3b to ease quick payment to farmers for coffee.

Kyotera Super Cooperative was singled out as exemplary for buying the biggest volume of coffee and prompt repayment of trade finance funds to the financing partners. They were given a prize for it and it was handed to their representative, Justine Nabukeera.

One of the biggest successes to celebrate was the reported 173.5 percent growth in coffee volumes produced this year by the member coffee farmers’ cooperatives societies which amounted to 2,486,136.73 kilogrammes compared with the 908,903 kilogrammes last year.

Coffee production profitable

Agume Bless, the director operations, Ndugu Farmers Limited, congratulated the members for a job well done but insisted there was still a lot to be done to achieve even bigger success. “We have developed an app to monitor our farmers’ activities right on their various gardens and to ensure they pay attention to climate change mitigation measures,” Agume told Seeds of Gold.

“We call it traceability or digitisation of farms. It comes with certification and the digitised farms earn what is referred to as a certification premium which means higher prices for their coffee. It is a system that enables traceability of the coffee journey from the farm to a consumer country like Holland. When the coffee leaves the garden a record is made where it came from and when before it gets to the export point the coffee is graded and checked to remove whatever foreign matter, black beans, and all other degrading material. We are then in a position to tell the farmer why the quality of his or her coffee is important in determining the price of the crop.”

Number of farmers

By the time of the AGM the total number of targeted farmers for certification was 6235 on 9128 plots, on a total acreage of 16,279 acres. The expected total harvest from the traceable farmers is 11, 55,000 kilogrammes.

“We are still persuading more farmers to be on the app and to have them certified. So far 4423 out of 6235 farmers are certified. The farmers are certified by RainForest Alliance and for a farmer to be certified, he or she should not be growing coffee in a wetland or on land where a natural forest was cut down to plant coffee. The farmer must observe strict hygiene in coffee handling and he or she should observe human rights by, for example, not exploiting workers, or employing underage children. They should be practicing good agronomy practices and growing shade trees in their coffee gardens. All certified gardens are monitored on Global Positioning System (GPS) and can be monitored electronically from far to ensure the production standards are met.”

How they earn

Agume went on to disclose that certified farmers get a premium of Shs100 on every kilogramme of coffee they sell and they also get an after-sale bonus referred to as quality premium. They also get access to inputs such as fertilisers, tarpaulins and inputs loans from such partners as Emata Uganda. It is a well acknowledged challenge that coffee farmers can only get cash from their crop during the harvest period. Yet they have such problems as school fees for their children and other issues that require cash between the coffee harvesting periods.

“To alleviate such issues we have set up easy to get loan schemes from EMATA for our farmers in their respective cooperative societies where they get cash or inputs whenever there is urgent need and pay later when the coffee is harvested,” Agume explained.

“One of our key objectives is to develop coffee farmers’ cooperative societies. We only deal with farmers in cooperative societies.”