Farmers preserve indigenous crops

Farmers display some of the indigenous products at the Fair. PHOTO/Shabibah Nakirigya 

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

Through indigenous food fairs, communities have become aware of the importance of reviving their traditional food practices and production, leading to increased local resilience and food security. 

Hundreds of farmers from across the country gathered at Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala to present the case for conserving indigenous food-crops, and their products.

