Farmers ready for value addition 

As the Vinci coffee deal saga take another debatable twist after President Museveni’s Tuesday state of the nation address, local investors are not sitting on their laurels in their push to have their voices heard.

Value addition firms such as Inspire Africa have tabled an awe-inspiring strategy to have several by-products out of the cash crop before it is thrown out to the competitive world market.

Value addition

Latest global research in coffee production dictates a drastic shift by producing nations to embrace exporting by-products as opposed to the Stone Age bags of raw coffee.

Pressed by the changing trends and urge to cope with the demands, local investors coffee production a coffee farmer Nelson Tugume, who adds value to coffee under the Coffee City flagship brand, are in an overdrive to produce a number of coffee by-products.

The research by local investors in their bid to have a levelled competition ground with foreign firms calls for an increment in the promotion of washed Robusta and Arabica coffee beans to 35 percent by 2027.

The local investors have thus petitioned President Museveni to enhance promotion and marketability of Uganda’s coffee (washed Robusta) to the US retail chain that is predominantly saturated by the Latin American production volumes.

A deliberate effort towards creating coffee niche markets oriented for both Robustas and Arabicas in China, Asia, Turkey, Middle East Europe and US has also been suggested.

The $500b mega coffee dream

“We met President Museveni about four weeks ago at Speke Resort Munyonyo and explained to him our grand proposal to uplift the current annual revenues of $3bn that Uganda rakes from coffee to $500bn. He seemed impressed as he physically held our by-products at our stalls,” says Tugume.

To benefit local coffee production investment, the four developmental steps established include; producing a quality bean, implementing a product development research globally, enhance branding and marketing and adding more value to coffee products.

Uganda is the largest producer of Robusta on the continent and the second largest producer of Arabica coffee after Ethiopia in Africa.

Eight coffee by-products

Inspire Africa have brewed eight coffee value addition products cosmetics that are coffee lotion, coffee cream, lip balm, tangler, coffee shampoo, coffee aftershave, and scrub.

They have also have gone into producing coffee malt, coffee energy drink, coffee beer and coffee wine production for mainly our urban clients and still willing to roll out more by-products.

Tugume says his Coffee City franchise, beyond giving coffee high quality ingredients and brewing recipes, is a fully-fledged hub for learning, innovating, researching and promoting coffee in niche global markets plus providing a platform for advocacy and policy development for coffee.

Targeting one million farmers

Whereas the coffee processing and by-products target getting more than 1000 youths in urban centres, the rural farmers are not left out.

About 50,000 coffee farmers have established a market for their produce in Kigezi and Greater Ankole.

With the support of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Inspire Africa have set up premium prices and coffee shops for farmers in Tororo, Gulu, Arua, Malaba, Nwoya, Karamoja and Arua.

Yet all is not rosy in the coffee exportation and production plans as the produces have suffered losses after being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic effects for two years. Case in point is Inspire Africa’s stalled progress in Lira where construction of coffee factory has stalled.

Local investors Vs Vinci disputed deal

The worst predicament that can befall Ugandan coffee is the moment the nation looks down on any potential investor.