Farmers’ registration delays EU deforestation regulation

The implementation of the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), passed about two years ago by the European Union Parliament to stop the importation of coffee from producing countries that don’t comply with climate change mitigation measures, may be further delayed following a call by several European coffee trading companies to extend its application. One of the reasons given for its extension, according to an article in the Global Coffee Report dated July 22, is that its implementation is bound to disrupt the supply chain and coffee prices.

The article, authored by Georgia Smith, quotes Chairman Giuseppe Lavaza, one of the coffee companies’ leaders, as saying: “We call that the legislation, especially for coffee, be postponed for another year.”

Some effort had so far been made in Uganda, aiming to register all coffee farms and ensure they are all EUDR compliant by December 2024, which was the originally set deadline, but it has been painfully slow due to some challenges, such as the absence of clear land tenure regulations in coffee farming communities. The article also revealed a lack of clarity around land ownership in Ethiopia as one of the bottlenecks among many other coffee-producing countries.

However, it is also true that some coffee trading companies and organisations are demanding the implementation of the EUDR by 2025 citing the urgency of climate change mitigation measures. “Parliament seems to be blind to the ongoing climate crisis, putting the EUDR’s credibility and the EU’s climate leadership at risk, and sending the wrong signal at the worst possible time as global deforestation rates spiral out of control,” Anke Schulmeister-Oldenhove, Manager, Forests at WWF European Policy Office, said.

The article further mentions the world’s largest packaged food maker, Nestre, which reportedly wrote to the European Commission in support of the deforestation rules. Shafic Ssenyima, an official in the coffee department of the Ministry of Agriculture in Uganda, says much as the government is keen about EUDR compliance by all coffee farmers, there have been unavoidable delays in the registration of the farms. He says the main losers are the traders, who run the risk of their coffee being rejected in Europe due to non-EUD compliance. “Many of the traders are still buying time and would wish for the implementation of EUDR to wait for even a few years until all the farmers are enlisted,” he said.

