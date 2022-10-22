Farmers should be credit-worthy

It is not always easy for the farmer to be in possession of sufficient funds for purchasing the various items that may be needed on the farm.

Capital is scarce and it is difficult for most people to get whenever they need it. Farmers usually have to purchase inputs such as fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, herbicides or machines.

However the money to purchase them at times is missing. That is why it is important to have a good relationship with a money lending institution such as a bank, a Sacco, or a large shop from which you can get credit once in a while.

This requires a high level of honesty and integrity on the part of the farmer. Nobody and no institution will grant credit to a person who is known to be dishonest and unreliable.

It is important to build a good reputation wherever you operate as a farmer. This includes prompt payment of your labourers’ wages and sincerely apologising to them when the wages delay. All borrowed funds must be paid back within the time agreed upon by both you and the lender.

The funds must be used for the purpose for which it is borrowed. When a farmer has a good reputation he can easily be allowed to purchase inputs from a farmers’ shop and pay later, usually after selling his farm’s products. Some large trading companies may offer credit to the farmer on the understanding that the farmer will sell to them his farm’s produce.

However some dishonest farmers may choose to sell the farm products to other buyers and never to pay the company which granted them credit.