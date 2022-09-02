Farmers tipped on rearing rabbits

Over the years the overall focus of agricultural scientists at the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre (NAGRIC) and Data Bank has been on increasing utilisation of improved utilisation

This is in a bid to sustain efforts in that direction so that farmers can access superior breeds of animals as income earning initiatives including rabbits. Rabbit rearing is easy, comes with a lot of fun and it is a profitable venture.

The animals are mainly reared for pelt (skin), food, fur and as pets. Initially, rabbit rearing was a reserve for young boys as a hobby, but the trend is gradually shifting to commercial farming. The animals are non-ruminant herbivores, thus, have an enlarged hindgut (colon and caeca), which functions like the rumen (foregut) in digestion of fibrous plant materials.

Background

Rabbits reproduce and grow fast, making them one of the best choices for the fur trade and meat production.

There is massive advantage of rabbit rearing because a farmer can even start with 10 rabbits which can be kept in two cages. Other advantages according to the experts is that a farmer can sell its urine or use it as fertiliser mixer.

The demand for its meat is growing and is served in several hotels and restaurants. Experts say it takes rabbits 70 days from birth to reach market weight and it does not need a lot of land to rear them.

As such Seeds of Gold interacted with scientists from NAGRIC and DB about the need for rabbit farmers across the country to get organised and embark on rearing them as commercial initiative. Below are the details.

Rabbit breeding process

Arthur Emmanuel Tumwine the officer-in-charge of rabbit breeding at NAGRIC and DB explaining the breeding process notes that his team is now organising farmers in western and central Uganda as a starting point on how to breed rabbits.

Once this model succeeds, it will be extended to the rest of regions in eastern and northern Uganda where rabbit breeding is picking up.

The team has built capacity for farmers to become breeders and each group ranges between 30 and 50 members depending on how they organise themselves into various groups.

The farmers belong to members of the Uganda Cunniculture Association which was formed in 2020. The membership is open to all farmers already rearing rabbits who are expected to pay Shs50,000 membership fee as well as subscription whose rate will be determined by the farmers themselves.

The scientists are in the process of acquiring breeder stock where each group will be given 50 female rabbits and 10 males.

Once they multiply, then each farmer will be expected to ensure one male rabbit is rationed to 10 females with each female in its cage and once they have mated, then the male should be taken away because rabbits produce at a rapid speed.

When the farmer multiplier rations the female and male rabbits, they are expected to produce six off springs.

Rabbit breeds

There are both local, cross and hybrids but the scientists are concentrating mainly on hybrids which are good for meat quality and fur.

Polish rabbit breeds

These breeds include Polish rabbit breeds which once grown can weigh between four and five kilogrammes and are good for meat production.

White New Zealand

The white New Zealand rabbit breed is a popular and highly productive commercial breed. It has a great demand around the world. Once grown it can weigh up to nine kilogrammes and it is good for fur production

Californian

Californian rabbit breed is another highly productive and widely famous commercial rabbit. This breed is also an American creation arising from crossbreeds which was done way back in 1923.

Californian rabbit breed is very popular for their meat production. Their body is white coloured. Nose, ears, tail and feet are dark grey or black coloured.

American Chinchilla

Chinchilla rabbits are generally quite docile, good natured and very gentle. They are intelligent, curious and playful rabbits and enjoy company and attention. They are usually good to their young ones and are also well-suited as house rabbits. They weigh up to five kilogrammes and are good for meat and fur.

The local breeds

Usually farmers name them according the regions were they are being bred. Those from western are named Ankole breeds but the scientists are discouraging farmers from rearing the local breeds unless it is done done for home consumption because they do not produce much meat and fur for commercialisation.

Diseases

There are number of diseases that may affect rabbits including bacterial infections and Tumwine and his team have sensitised the farmers how to go about handling such diseases.

Farmers are expected to take blood samples which is taken to the Epidemiology centre in Entebbe for diagnostic analysis and possible treatment. These diseases include Listeria which is a bacterial infection which leads to swellings on the head. It usually arises from contamination of food or water given to the rabbit and thus can be treated by a recommended antibiotics. Others are Pasteurallosis which is common in domestic rabbits. It occurs through direct contact with nasal secretions, including transmission through the air when the infected rabbit sneezes. It can be treated using recommended antibiotics.

Rearing practices

Tumwine stresses that it is important for the farmer to start with good construction units where the cages must be raised with a provision to collect the droppings and piping to enable urine collection. One box unit will cost between Shs30,000 and Shs50,000 depending on the material used. It is important to purchase breeding stock from a recommended source where there is no inbreeding. Usually the females reach their puberty at five months and if not separated from the males, they may conceive there and then even its young one are two to three days old. It is important to ensure the female ones conceive after one month.

health management