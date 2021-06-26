Farmers to add value to maize, coffee

By Michael J Ssali More by this Author

Farmers are beginning to realise the benefits from the Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP) that was introduced in 2016 in some selected districts in Uganda.

On Thursday last week six cooperative societies in Rakai District celebrated the launching of the facilities that they have achieved so far from the project which includes shelters, a maize milling factory, coffee hulling machines, and storage facilities.

Value addition

From now onwards, in their respective cooperative societies, the farmers will collect together their maize and coffee, add value to the crops, and sell in bulk to the highest bidders and enjoy higher profits.

Due to the on-going Covid 19 pandemic restrictions only a few farmers’ representatives from the Sub-counties of Lwanda, Byakabanda, Ddwaniro, Kagamba, Kifamba and Lwamaggwa attended the launch, which took place at Lwanda Trading Centre and was presided over by Rakai District Chairman, Samuel Kaggwa Ssekamwa.

During the function, Mr Vincent Jumba, Chairman of Lwanda Farmers’ Cooperative Society, disclosed that the unit cost them Shs291m. The unit includes a coffee store, an office, an askari room, a fence, and a coffee hulling machine. Of the Shs291m, ACDP contributed Shs195m.

The society has also purchased its own computers, a tricycle pick-up, a moisture metre, and a weighing scale. He further used the occasion to tell the long story of how the society developed from a simple food insecurity and poverty fighting farmers’ group, back in the day, to a fully-fledged farmers’ cooperative society that it is today, with a membership of close to 300.

The society is composed of 14 farmers’ groups in Lwanda Sub-county all of whom are coffee growers. In their respective groups, he reported, the farmers endeavour to perfect their coffee farming and post-harvest practices, collect together their harvest which is transported on the tricycle to Lwanda Farmers’ Cooperative Society Ltd premises where it is husked and sold directly to exporters.

Better prices

Jumba went on to reveal that the exporters offer better prices than the exploitative middlemen and that coffee farmers always benefit more when they sell FAQ coffee (kase) than when they sell kiboko (un-husked coffee).

ACDP was formed by the government with the objective to raise on-farm productivity, production, and marketable volumes of selected agricultural commodities in specified geographical clusters.

A geographical cluster comprises of an average of three districts that have proven production potential of at least two of the prioritized crops which are: maize, Robusta coffee, rice, cassava, Arabica coffee, and beans.

ACDP core beneficiaries were projected to be 450,000 smallholder farmers drawn from approximately 300 Area-based Commodity Cooperative Enterprises (ACCE) and other chain actors at local, district, and national level.

ACDP is funded by the World Bank ($150m), the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industries and Fisheries ($28m) and contribution from the farmers themselves ($70m).

Assistance

To boost production and to improve the quality of the farmed commodities ACPD has assisted the farmers, through a digital form of payment, (e-voucher) with inputs such as fertilisers, maize seeds, hermetic bags, secateurs, tarpaulins, pesticides, and herbicides at subsidized prices (co-funding). The farmers have testified to realising bigger harvest volumes due to increased use of fertilisers, more weed control and reduced pest infestation. The e-voucher form of payment for the inputs ensures transparency and prevents issuance of fake fertilisers and pesticides.

Selected agro-chemical dealers, known for supplying genuine agricultural inputs, were contracted and whenever any payment is made various stakeholders get sms messages.

The deal

The co-funding arrangement is that in the first season, the farmers pay 33 percent of the inputs’ cost, in the second season they pay 50 percent of the inputs cost, and in the third season they pay 67 percent which has been much appreciated by the farmers. ACDP pays the rest of the money when the farmer pays his/her due for any purchases made.

It is anticipated that the farmers will eventually be in a position to stand on their own, without ACDP financial support, when farm productivity and production improve.