Farmers to get 700 solar irrigation schemes

Financing a key support function of agriculture is still relevant in the coronavirus pandemic.

A December 2020 report by the Commercial Agriculture for Smallholders and Agribusiness on the impact of Covid–19 on agribusinesses for investors, concluded that large numbers of agricultural small and medium enterprises will not be able to continue operations following the lockdowns imposed in response to coronavirus disease.

Uganda has experienced first-hand the single biggest threat to the fight against hunger: climate change. It is making people insecure about food. Across the country, unpredictable seasons are causing chaos for farmers thus increasing food prices.

“The climate is changing a lot,” says Gladys Ndagire Kisekka, 76, a farmer with Mpumu Mixed Farm in Ntanzi Parish, Ntenjeru Sub-county in Mukono District.

“Before, it was not like this. Last year we had good rains but towards the end of last year until today, we have missed two seasons of maize harvest because of poor rains. In Mpumu area we receive low rains but it has been worse this season,” she says.

Need for irrigation

In 2017, Ndagire applied for irrigation equipment from Mukono District to adapt to unpredictable weather.

“The profits were not forthcoming. I had to use money from other ventures to cover the losses from crop failures,” she says.

In 2016, she had dug a reservoir by using various irrigation systems. First, she used solar power but it was ineffective.

“We needed about Shs150,000 for fuel to fill the tank. We then used Yaka but it has also been ineffective for irrigation,” Ndagire adds stressing that “we had a big vision but with limited resources.”

Solar irrigation scheme

Today, Ndagire and three other farmers in her village are beneficiaries of a government-aided solar irrigation facility that is expected to become operational in December.

This is the first of the 700 solar irrigation schemes across the country to provide smallholder farmers resilience to climate change.

The UK government through UK Export Finance (UKEF), is investing €85m (Shs355b) for the three-year multi-purpose project, which will cost a total of €95m (Shs392b) on completion, with the additional €10m (Shs41b) coming from the Uganda government. It will use both open source and underground water sources for irrigation purposes.

Climate resilient

The Minister of State for Environment, Beatrice Anywar said at the launch of the facility in Mukono District that the government wants to ensure adaptation by investing in climate-resilient infrastructures, especially irrigation systems.

The facility in Mukono has an 87,000-litre tank which can cover about 40 acres with drip irrigation. The installed 60 solar panels generate up to 19.8kw.

According to Alfred Okot Okidi, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Water and Environment, the project will be sustained through part of the proceeds from farmers ring-fenced and used for the maintenance of the loan.

“We don’t anticipate any losses. The losses would come when there is no water. But here the issue of water throughout the year is solved. We shall guide the farmers on the best agronomic practices and selection of high value crops. I don’t expect any of these schemes to make losses unless there is calamity and maybe lightning strikes and burns all the produce,” Okot says.

The ministry has contracted Nexus Green, a solar company, to help smallholder farmers develop resilience.

Rikki Verma, the CEO of Nexus Green is optimistic that productivity will increase five-fold if farmers do the right farming practices.

“Gladys, for instance, was earning about Shs10m per annum but her prospects with irrigation are now Shs48m. Solar irrigation has a massive impact from a commercial side,” says Verma, who also plans to build a factory to make solar panel equipment in Uganda.

Why solar pumps

Solar water pumps are powered by solar panels. Once you have the panel, all the energy you need comes from the sun and is completely free.

This is a major advantage over fossil fuel pumps which require you to constantly buy fuel. Fuel can add a significant cost to your farm irrigation.

Using free solar energy is also an advantage over manual irrigation which takes up a lot of your valuable energy and time.

Solar water pumps are sustainable and use renewable energy. They do not produce harmful pollutants which keeps the air and soil on your farm clean.