Farming and land ownership

By Michael J Ssali

We cannot discuss farming without talking about land. Farmers must fully understand the importance of land since it is the space where crops and livestock are raised.

It is geographically immovable and, although it is freely given by nature, large chunks of it are owned by different individuals.

Every farmer must be sensitive to the issue of land ownership (land tenure). It is no use setting up a farm on land whose ownership you are not sure of. If you are renting the land it is important that you are sure when the renting period ends.

If it is leased it is important to be sure when the lease ends and whether it is properly registered in the area land office. If it is kibanja land, make sure you pay the annual fees and that you follow all the legal obligations.

To have a land title of your farm, fully registered in your names, would be the best thing, if you can afford it, because then you will be able to set up permanent infrastructure like shelter, water tanks, and farm buildings.

There are lots of stories of small scale farmers being evicted from land where they have lived for years but in most cases the underlying cause has been linked to failure by the farmers to observe land ownership laws.

One of the emerging problems is land fragmentation ,especially in densely populated areas. The temptation to subdivide pieces of land and sell them is quite big and with scarcity, buyers are ready to pay high prices. For farmers land is as valuable as it is fertile.

Its price is tagged to what can be produced from it. If it is not properly managed, its capacity to produce wealth is reduced. If it is too small it may not be suitable for commercial agriculture. Most small plots in densely populated communities tend to be over cultivated and depleted.

Land fragmentation is further aggravated by parents that divide up their land into smaller pieces and distribute them to their offspring.

Heavy machines like tractors cannot be used on such small plots of land.

