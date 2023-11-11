Farming challenge 

One of the biggest farming challenges today is to produce sufficient food for our rapidly growing population.

The current population of Uganda is 49,046,560 as on Monday, November 6, 2023, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

The population density in Uganda is 630 people per square mile. The total land area is 77,147 square miles. Some 20.6 percent of the population or 13,167,746 people live in urban centres.

On the average every Ugandan woman produces 5.6 children according to the Washington based Population Reference Bureau (prb.org) and our population growth rate is the highest globally after Niger and Mayotte.

On Saturday March, 04, 2023 The Daily Monitor published an article titled: “Experts warn on rapid population growth” authored by Ceasar Abangira in which an expert from the Ministry of Water and Environment warned that the high population growth increases the demand for food, shelter, water, employment, social services and more uptake of water for domestic use.

This means increased loss of forests, wetland, extraction of sand, clay, medicinal herbs from forests, uncontrolled harvesting of timber and wood for housing construction, and fuel for cooking.

Environmental destruction and farming are not friends. To this we have to add the problem of climate change which has come with unpredictable extreme weather patterns and new crop diseases that make food production a lot harder. Land is not elastic and we are not likely to expand the boundaries of Uganda very soon. Big population density leads to land fragmentation with households farming on smaller plots.

This means our farmers will continue using simple tools like the hand hoe while other countries with superior agricultural production are using tractors and computerized combine harvesters on large farms.

The soil on the small plots where our farmers work gets depleted as harvests decline. Yet in almost every homestead no family planning is taking place and there are always hungry and malnourished children. Remember that part of the produced food must be sold to urban dwellers for the farmers to get money.

Some plots are not planted with crops because their owners are away in towns. Other plots are poorly cultivated because their owners are lazy and ignorant while others are sickly or too old and weak.