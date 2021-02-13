Farming refugees must use good seeds

By Michael J Ssali More by this Author

The article written by Chris O Ojiewo in the e-newsletter, The Conversation, titled: “Higher quality seeds can help beat Africa’s hunger pandemic” opened my eyes to the fact that Covid-19 has resulted in a new category of refugees.

Thousands of jobs in towns have been lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic and people have had to migrate to rural areas where they are trying their luck by engaging in agricultural production.

Ojiewo refers to such people as farming refugees. They will probably return to the cities and to their jobs at a later time when the pandemic is brought under control or maybe they will never.

It is important that the newcomers realise that besides carrying out good agronomical practices they have to use the right planting material to achieve the desired yields.

The farming refugees are coming into the field at the time when most farmers had already benefitted from programmes such as Plan for Modernisation of Agriculture (PMA) and the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) both of which focused on boosting yields --- food security and household earnings.

In her essay published in the Cambridge edited “View Points – Africa’s Future can biosciences contribute?” Josephine Okot, founder of Victoria Seeds Ltd, has written that before Ugandan farmers turned to using higher quality seeds the yields achieved were much lower –at times one third lower.

“This underperformance could mainly be attributed to the limited availability of improved seed and the absence of extension services,” she wrote. She went on to reveal that demand for hybrid maize seed grew from just 100 tonnes per annum in 2000 to more than 2000 tonnes in 2012.

The Covid-19 farming refugees have arrived at the time when we are all worried about unpredictable weather conditions due to climate change and the onset of new crop diseases many of which have no chemical cure yet.

They will need advice on seed selection so that they use resilient seeds that can tolerate hazards such as drought, pests and diseases, too much rain, and at the same time give desirable yields. All successful farmers have a budget for purchasing improved seed.

