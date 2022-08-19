Fertiliser, pesticide use on tomato crop

I need a tomato-growing programme for both foliar fertilisers and fungicides and pesticides and the recommended time of application, Richard.

Dear Richard

Apply farmyard manure at 20 tonnes/ha before transplanting, 200 kilogrammes/ha DSP (10grammes/plant) at planting, then top-dress with 100 kilogrammes CAN/ha applied in two splits.

First split when plants are 20-25cm and second between three and five weeks later. Excess nitrogen application results in excessive vegetative growth at the expense of fruit production. Foliar sprays are done during vegetative growth and flowering/fruiting.

Fungicides are applied in case of blight, which is a common disease in tomato especially during the cold or rainy season.

Late blight (Phytophthora infestans): This is the most destructive in tomatoes and potatoes. Symptoms: Irregular greenish black water-soaked spots on leaves, which enlarge with time. Appearance of white mycelia growth on lower side of leaves.

Development of small greyish green water-soaked areas, which enlarge to cover half of the fruit. Severe defoliation and rooting of fruits.

Control

Copper-based fungicides, use of clean seeds and media and ensure good aeration in the canopy.

Early blight (Alternaria solani): This fungal disease is also quite common. Symptoms: Canker and collar rot on stems of seedlings and young plants in the field.

Development of spots on the leaves that may partly defoliate the plants and greatly reduce yields and fruit quality. The spots first form on older leaves and enlarge to a diameter of 0.6-1.25cm.

Stems develop dark slightly sunken areas that enlarge and become circular or elongated with light centres. Fruit abortion may occur.

On older fruits, dark leathery sunken spots develop at the point of attachment to the stem. Pesticides are applied only when the pests are noted but before they reach the economic injury level.

American bollworm: Feeds on leaves and also bores into the fruits, reducing quality or resulting in fruit abortion. It is controlled by insecticides such as Malathione, Dimethoate, Ambush.

Mites and whiteflies: They suck sap mostly from underside of the leaves and also transmit viruses. Controlled by insecticides.