Fish farming transformed her

Women occupy a central place in the fishing sector. They predominate in Lake Victoria fisheries, representing 70 and 87 percent of fish-workers involved in this activity especially in the artisanal fish trade.

Experts contend that the fishery sector around Lake Victoria is characterised by a high participation level of single, divorced and widowed women and separated mothers.

The participation of women in fish marketing has been spurred by cultural, social, economic, and political factors.

This norm does not exclude fisheries women conducting fishing activities at Katosi landing site the shores of Lake Victoria where Martha Nangobi attributes her success in life after joining the fishing sector as processor.

Background

Experts argue that although most women do not come from fishing background, a great proportion had married into such sub-clans.

The experts claim that the migration of men to other parts of the lake and urban centres has left women to take up duties traditionally performed by men. Consequently, they have taken up fish trading and processing as a source of income. Fish trade among women in Lake Victoria is both specialised and combined with other activities. A majority of the women earn an income purely on fish trade while others combine fish trading and other businesses.

This is the case of Nangobi who is combining fish processing with her teaching profession to make ends meet and she narrates the story of her success as below.

How fish farming changed Nangobi’s life

Nangobi is a teacher by profession having completed her diploma course in teaching at Kaliro NTC in 1995. Upon qualification, she was enrolled to teach at Kiira College Butiki.

She later upgraded and graduated with a degree in Education at Makerere University and continued teaching to date.

However since she got married and the family continued growing, she realised the salary obtained from teaching was no longer enough. In early 2000, she met Ms Perus Logoso who was engaged in processing silver fish at Kiyindi landing site.

Logoso lured Nangobi into fish processing where she began selling silver fish with capital of Shs20,000.

According to Nangobi, those who knew her as a teacher could not believe she would engage in fish business.

Since she could not wait to get monthly salary which is meagre, she persisted with the fish business as a side hustle.

In 2012, the technology of deep frying silver fish was being adopted and she began deep frying and selling in open markets and in schools. Later her friend Logoso introduced her to stake holders and she began attending sensitisation meetings about fish value chain and this led her to greater heights because she was now interacting with high profile professionals in the fisheries sector.

Forming Katosi Fish women group

In 2018, Nangobi was encouraged to go mobilise women in Katosi landing site to form an association.

Already various stakeholders including Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) were giving support to women groups in fish landing sites and Katosi women were not organised.

Nangobi went ahead to mobilise the women thereby becoming the chairperson of Women of Hope Katosi fish processors. In 2019, the team registered the association and it is in the same year that FAO gave them support by giving them ice cube boxes to freeze their fish, a boat and 40 raised racks for drying their fish.

Later the Rotary Club of Mukono gave them gumboots and gowns which they use when processing fish.

Value addition

Earlier in 2018 Nangobi went with a group of women to Kiyindi for a fact finding visit where they discovered the women there where smoking their fish using modern fish Kiln.

She made sure her team acquired their own fish Kiln which they are using for smoking their fish a group.

This has enabled her ability as an individual to progress in her fish business because apart from selling silver fish, she is now selling high quality dried tilapia, cat fish and Nile perch.

Game changer

She contends that fish processing has changed her life because her husband and three children are supportive and they are able to educate their three children from fish business.

She has changed the mindset of teachers who thought dealing in fish business was for uneducated people.

She has been able to travel in different countries to attend fish sensitisation meetings which she could not do as a teacher. She is now holding the post of regional coordinator in the Africa Women Fish Processors and Traders Network where the Uganda National Women’s Fish Organisation (UNMFO) is a member. This basically helps in coordinating the fishing business in the region by penetrating the market in other countries.

Inspiring others

Nangobi is also helping aspiring fish mongers to build their enterprise in a way that is intentional, manageable and profitable by sharing her ideas and knowledge about the fish value addition business, an initiative she is earning from.