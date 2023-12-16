Food Carnival: Farms, food, fun

By george katongole

The first edition of the Kaynela Food Carnival in Kayunga District simplified their formula -- farm, food and a touch of fun for all. Over the three days, farm produce and animals were the stars of the festival.

“There’s a certain kind of adrenaline rush when you visit your animals or crops in the morning. These are the animals we work with every day and when you get a chance to show them to others for all the work you’ve done, it’s amazing,” says Peace Kayesu, the proprietor of the farm.

Running from December 3rd to 5th in the remote areas of Kayunga, where some of the roads leading to the farm were flooded, each day commenced with an early morning birding tour. For those less interested in birding, there was the option to relish a morning breeze while touring different sections of the farm, gaining first-hand insights, such as witnessing the milking of cows.

Organised as a family-centred event, the carnival remained true to Ugandan roots with its focus on food, farm-themed activities, and rides.

Food

The carnival attracted people from all walks of life, but one thing everyone enjoys is the food. From renowned dishes like luwombo to malewa and the vibrant evening snack market, there was something to satisfy everone.

While most people technically eat locally available food, at the Kaynela Food Carnival, the food is produced at the farm.

“We harvest our own fresh food and then we prepare it in the most traditional forms known to us,” says Kayesu, who is keen on traditional dishes and preservation of the environment.

Lunch had diverse major cuisines from regions, including Buganda, Bugisu, Acholi, Busoga, Kigezi, Ankole, and traditional Kinyarwanda, prepared by more than 12 chefs well-versed in traditional recipes.

As the day wound down, attendees gathered around campfires for storytelling and poetry recitals. Music played into the night, featuring the legendary Madoxx Sematimba and Aziz Azion.

“We wanted to create an interactive environment that allows family members to talk to each other,” she says.

The carnival met an appreciative audience. Richard Mugisha, an organic farmer who travelled from Entebbe, found the experience enlightening.

“I farm on a small piece of land, but the concept of using food as a tool to showcase farm operations is an eye-opener. My family has been thrilled with the experience of walking on the farm and learning other agronomic practices,” Mugisha says.

Kayesu expresses hope that the exhibition will attract the next generation to farming.

“We are trying to diversify and attract new and young audiences to farming. We should focus on things that represent the culture and history that are Ugandan,” she says.

Approach

The farm tour can commence from any point, but the recommended route begins at the pineapple plantation, leading to the animal shed, temporary zoo cages, fish ponds, greenhouses, gardens, and the orchard.

The farm produces an assortment of juices, including the famous banana juice, and houses a collection of rare animals intended for a zoo. Among these animals are Polish chickens, Brahmas, white silkies, turacos, parrots, black-masked and lovebirds, as well as pheasants such as silver, ringneck, golden red, melanistic blue, and various pigeons.

Children have the option to ride horses or rent bicycles and quad bikes during their visit.

Daniel Mubeezi, the Operations Manager of the farm, expresses the desire to create lasting memories for visitors.

“When one enjoys great organic food, they should be able to enjoy family moments too,” Mubeezi says.